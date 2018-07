Police have issued the above picture of Michael Lantern, aged 67, who is missing.

Michael went missing from Northop at midday today and is thought to be wearing dark knee length shorts, dark short sleeved t-shirt, and grey and black Nike trainers.

He is possibly in a black Peugeot 208 with the registration CY17 BJE

Any information or sightings is asked to be called through to police via the 101 number reference W103216