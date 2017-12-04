Market Venture for Coleg Cambria Students

Hospitality and Catering students have recently been selling homemade produce at Mold Market whilst learning and developing skills involved in such a venture.

The street market is the largest in North Wales held every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the year. The learners attend every Wednesday with an array of bread and cakes made at the college kitchens, rated 5 stars by the Food Standard Agency.

Attending the market on a weekly basis gives the students the opportunity to display their work, whilst also learning about all aspects of producing to selling the product using skills such as customer service.

Level 1 Professional Cookery Student, Jessica Brackenbury from Rhes-Y-Cae, Flintshire who has worked at the market stall said:

“The market stall helps to develop my confidence and people skills; it’s a great opportunity to interact with customers and is a different experience from working in the restaurant. Through selling cakes and bread I have learnt more about local produce and ingredients.”

“The market stall is a fantastic opportunity for the college to engage with the local community; it gives the students the chance to showcase their talents and offer local residents the chance to purchase quality fresh products at an affordable price,” added Deputy Director for Hospitality & Catering at Coleg Cambria, Andy Woods.

“These developments will help to secure the future of the local economy and ensure that the hospitality sector continues to grow in North east Wales.”

To find out more about Hospitality and Catering courses at our sites in Deeside or Yale visit www.cambria.ac.uk or call 0300 30 30 007.