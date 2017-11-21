M56 westbound in back open

The M56 westbound between junction 9 and 10 is now back open following the earlier closure caused by a collision.

In an update on twitter Highways England said;

“M56 is now FULLY OPEN westbound between J9 and J10. The link from M6 northbound onto M56 is also open. Link from M6 southbound will be removed asap. Will advise when this is also open.’

From earlier:

The M56 is currently closed westbound, heading towards North Wales and Chester between J9 (M6) and J10 due to a serious collision.

Police say; “Officers were called at 12.25pm today (Tuesday, 21 November) to reports of a white Mercedes sprinter van which is believed to have collided with the central reservation.

Emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene and the driver remains in a serious condition.

Traffic is very heavy and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.”

Highways England say;

‘Diversions are in operation with M56 westbound traffic to follow the solid black triangle diversion symbol, exiting the M56 at J9 and to merge with the M6 heading northbound to the A50/M6 J20 roundabout.

Follow the A50 from J20 heading westbound to then proceed onto the B5356, continuing west until reaching the A49 at Stretton.

Then taking the first exit to join the A49 southbound to re-join M56 at J10. M6 north and southbound traffic intending to join the M56 west are advised to leave the M6 at J20, to then follow the above diversion route.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time to complete their journey plans if heading in this direction or consider an alternative route.’

M56 Westbound closed to enable Air ambulance to land on carriageway. pic.twitter.com/l0WZIDOEld — Dave Price (@davidprice6264) November 21, 2017

Latest Travel Report:

