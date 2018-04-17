50,000 more children in Wales will be pushed into poverty through UK Government tax reform claims report

The UK Government’s tax and welfare reform policies will push 50,000 more children in Wales into poverty according to a new report by the UK’s equalities watchdog.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) recently published its findings on the potential cumulative impact of implemented and proposed UK Government tax and welfare reforms on people sharing different protected characteristics.

The report analyses policy changes made between May 2010 and January 2018, which will have been implemented by the financial year 2021-22.

It finds nearly half of all households in Wales will lose out from the reforms, and that the largest impact will be felt by people on the lowest incomes.

The report also shows:

Relative child poverty in Wales will increase substantially – by 50,000 children (or 8 percentage points) by 2021/22 as a result of the tax and welfare reforms analysed;

Large families will be particularly hard hit by the reforms with those families that have three or more children losing around £5,600 a year;