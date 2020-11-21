Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st Nov 2020

49 coronavirus cases associated with the outbreak at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

There are now 49 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Last Friday Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board reported 20 hospital acquired cases of Covid-19 in the current Wrexham Maelor Hospital outbreak.

At Monday’s Welsh Government lunchtime briefing we asked the Health Minister for the latest update, however he said he could not give the figures.

On Wednesday Steve Bagnall from the Daily Post asked Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales for a similar update, however that was not possible as the figures were not to hand.


Today we asked the First Minister Mark Drakeford for the latest information, and if the outbreak was ongoing. The First Minister said he did not have the figures to hand but information would be supplied later.

This evening the health board issued a statement giving an update.

Dr Kate Clark, Acting Deputy Executive Medical Director, said: “As of this morning there are currently 49 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

“We would ask the public to continue to follow the government guidelines to help reduce the risk of infection our communities.”

“This not only helps us to keep our staff and patients safe, but will also keep your families and loved ones safe as well.”



