Police appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Bodelwyddan.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Bodelwyddan.

The two-vehicle collision happened at approximately 9pm last night, Monday 27th February, on Ty Fry Lane in Bodelwyddan.

PC Robert Williams said:

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the manner in which a silver Peugeot 306 convertible was being driven as it travelled along the A547 Abergele Road onto Ronaldsway in Bodelwyddan, prior to the collision.”

Anyone who witnessed the car being driven along the mentioned roads is asked to call PC Williams at the Roads Policing Unit on 101quoting reference RC17028389.