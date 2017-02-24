Police crack down on anti social behaviour in Broughton this evening

February 24th, 2017

Officers from North Wales Police will be deployed around Broughton this evening in a bid to disrupt and stamp out anti social behaviour.

The crackdown comes after an increase in the number antisocial related incidents reported to the police by members of the public.

Broughton Retail Park, and Broughton Hall shops will be monitored for anyone be causing problems.

“Dispersal orders are in place, and notices will be issued to disrupt those individuals likely to or who are causing harm.” South Flintshire policing team say.

