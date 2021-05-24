46 year old woman charged with murder following death of man in Connah’s Quay on Saturday

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Connah’s Quay on Saturday have charged a 46 year old woman with murder.

Emma Berry been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Dean Michael Bennett who died following an incident at a property on Old Dock Road shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

Berry, of Old Quay House, Dock Road, Connah’s Quay has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Llandudno Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday, 25th May).

A 35-year-old man and 16-year-old girl who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released without charge and no further action will be taken against them.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bell said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Dean’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to thank local residents and all those who have assisted with this investigation so far, but I would also like to make a further appeal to anybody who may have information and who are yet to come forward, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.