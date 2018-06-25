independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

45 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

Published: Monday, Jun 25th, 2018
Notable roadworks in and around Flintshire this week – The A494, Mold Bypass – New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout will be closed between 26 June and 28 June for ressurfacing.

The B5125 Broughton – outside Airbus – Multiway signals will be opration between 26 June and 29 June.

Northop Hall B5125 Smithy Lane Junction to B5126 Junction Multiway signals will be opration between 26 June and 28 June.

Full List:

A494 A494 Jct A5119 to Jct A541, Mold, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Mold Bypass – New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501181691555710
A55 A55 Between Broughton Retail Park Rbt and A5104 Broughton Rbt, Broughton, Flintshire
25 June — 27 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 between Broughton Retail Park Roundabout and A5104 Broughton Roundabout – Full Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Between 19:30hrs and 02:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011817095322912
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE ENTRANCE TO AIRBUS FACTORY, OPPOSITE HAND CAR WASH.
Works description: SECTION 81 TO RECTIFY SUNKEN VALVE BOXES IN CARRIAGEWAY. REINSTATE WITH 10MM SMA AND REPLACE ROAD MARKINGS.
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: AZ009167772NW
B5125 B5125 Smithy Lane Junction to B5126 Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: B5125 Smithy Lane Jcn to B5126 Jcn Northop Hall Clywd CH7 6BT
Works description: Access required into UG network as per lux survey 222-S004439 3 Way lights / moving site / A+B boards 0930 – 15:30 Pedestrian walkway required
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CR18W000NSNTP260618
B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Connahs Quay Road Northop Clywd CH7 6GR to CH7 6BT
Works description: Access required into UG network as per lux survey 222-S004439 3 Way lights / moving site / A+B boards 0930 – 15:30 Pedestrian walkway required
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNPT260618A
Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 14 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ne
Works description: Main Laying – 185sq mm Polymeric and 120sq mm earth Cable to be installed. Connect onto network – N…
Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R2
Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 14 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Footway Bumpers Lane Jointbay from outside Europcar on Hartford Way – To New CWCC Dept on Bumpers La…
Works description: Main Laying – 185sq mm Polymeric and 120sq mm earth Cable to be installed. Connect onto network – N…
Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R2
M56
25 June — 26 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Total Closure.
Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 54154
M56
26 June — 27 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Total Closure.
Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 54154
A494
25 June — 26 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 60360
A494
26 June — 27 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 60360
A55
25 June — 26 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A55 Westbound Junction 38 to 36 Lane One Closure for Horticultural Works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 59440
Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRETTON LANE, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE13774000637
Broughton Mills Road, Saltney, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BROUGHTON MILLS ROAD, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE13774000638
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
26 June — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: fiddlers lane in verge…
Works description: blowing rope and sub-ducting existing network…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSL3
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
26 June — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 14m left from bervin house…
Works description: Blowing rope and sub-ducting existing networks…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSLA1
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
26 June — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Fiddlers Lane in verge…
Works description: blowing rope and sub-ducting existing network…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSL2
Hartford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 08 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Footway Hartford Way from Outside Europcar…
Works description: Jointbay from outside Europcar on Hartford Way to continue works installing Earth Cable along Bumper…
Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R3
Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 09 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Knutsford Way Junction with Bumpers Lane…
Works description: Signal head on Knutsford Way for our works proceeding on Bumpers Lane and Hartford Way to install Ea…
Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R4
M56
25 June — 26 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 60360
M56
26 June — 27 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 60360
Townfield Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: DRIVEWAY ENTERANCE TO THE CEDAR HOUSE….
Works description: CUT OUT C/P INSTALL NEW METERFIT AND REMOVE EXISTING TAP. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFE…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZU001108458
Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 28 June
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN GRASS VERGE OPPOSITE FORMER PUB…
Works description: EXCAVTE BY HAND TO INSTALL NEW CONNECTION. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WO…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: ZU00117020
Windsor Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
25 June — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 26
Works description: Excavate in Tar footway to change faulty electricity Linkbox
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY1142100175280
B5444 High Street, Mold, Flintshire
25 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 49
Works description: Excavate & reinstate mains breech joint bay & 1 mt track to customers installed duct in footway
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY002QAS256177
Bromfield Park, Mold, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 54
Works description: REPAIR LEAKING STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594658190
Clifford Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
26 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Chendru on CLIFFORD DRIVE…
Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 494992, 485224 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 10m B…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU30RNA01
Clifton Park Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No.2
Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594623715
Dunbar Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NO.4
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12570888861
Dundas Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 19
Works description: RESET LID FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL CARRIED OUT UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150044
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594482259/02
Earlsway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction Earlsway and Northway…
Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000716650
Fairfield Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE PIERCE STREET
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAIN RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150040
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594536282/02
Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE PRIORY CLOSE
Works description: INSTALL NEW CONNECTION AND FIRE SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594424295
Gladstone Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4, GLADSTONE STREET
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150041
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594536502/02
Groomscroft, Hawarden, Flintshire
25 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LAYING SERVICES TO THE FORMER YOUTH CENTRE
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC 82M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000255799
Hafod Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 13 HAFOD CLOSE
Works description: LAY 7M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 1M IS IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INFOOTWAY IN HAFOD CLOSE…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000730161
Northway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 21 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: alidation@bbusl.com
Works description: Gas mains renewal in footway…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000660128
Northway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 June — 21 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: The works may not extend the full length of the street. For furtherdetails please email fnc-BBUNWGAV…
Works description: Gas mains renewal in footway…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000660128
Penlan Drive, Hawarden, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594653521
Poplar Avenue, Shotton, Flintshire
25 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 48
Works description: SEWER REPAIR
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594633928
Queen Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 47
Works description: RESET LID FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150042
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594536505/01
Queen Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 42 & 44
Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150042
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594536505
Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 29
Works description: RENEW LEAKING STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594662455
Talfryn Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
26 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Talfryn Close, Connahs Quay – from outside property no. 22 Clifton Park Avenue to outside property no.1 Talfryn Close
Works description: Defect perm reinstatement required
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594374811
Unadopted Road Between Ffordd Eldon and Vownog Newydd, Soughton, Flintshire
26 June — 29 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 13, FFORDD ELDON
Works description: REPAIR BURST FERRULE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594662880

