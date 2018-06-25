45 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

|
|A494 A494 Jct A5119 to Jct A541, Mold, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494, Mold Bypass – New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501181691555710
|B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE ENTRANCE TO AIRBUS FACTORY, OPPOSITE HAND CAR WASH.
|Works description: SECTION 81 TO RECTIFY SUNKEN VALVE BOXES IN CARRIAGEWAY. REINSTATE WITH 10MM SMA AND REPLACE ROAD MARKINGS.
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: AZ009167772NW
|B5125 B5125 Smithy Lane Junction to B5126 Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: B5125 Smithy Lane Jcn to B5126 Jcn Northop Hall Clywd CH7 6BT
|Works description: Access required into UG network as per lux survey 222-S004439 3 Way lights / moving site / A+B boards 0930 – 15:30 Pedestrian walkway required
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CR18W000NSNTP260618
|B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Connahs Quay Road Northop Clywd CH7 6GR to CH7 6BT
|Works description: Access required into UG network as per lux survey 222-S004439 3 Way lights / moving site / A+B boards 0930 – 15:30 Pedestrian walkway required
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNPT260618A
|Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 14 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: ne
|Works description: Main Laying – 185sq mm Polymeric and 120sq mm earth Cable to be installed. Connect onto network – N…
|Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R2
|Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 14 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Footway Bumpers Lane Jointbay from outside Europcar on Hartford Way – To New CWCC Dept on Bumpers La…
|Works description: Main Laying – 185sq mm Polymeric and 120sq mm earth Cable to be installed. Connect onto network – N…
|Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R2
|M56
|25 June — 26 June
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Total Closure.
|Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 54154
|M56
|26 June — 27 June
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Total Closure.
|Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 54154
|A494
|25 June — 26 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 60360
|A494
|26 June — 27 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 60360
|A55
|25 June — 26 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
|Works description: A55 Westbound Junction 38 to 36 Lane One Closure for Horticultural Works
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 59440
|Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: BRETTON LANE, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE13774000637
|Broughton Mills Road, Saltney, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: BROUGHTON MILLS ROAD, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE13774000638
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|26 June — 03 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: fiddlers lane in verge…
|Works description: blowing rope and sub-ducting existing network…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSL3
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|26 June — 03 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 14m left from bervin house…
|Works description: Blowing rope and sub-ducting existing networks…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSLA1
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|26 June — 03 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Fiddlers Lane in verge…
|Works description: blowing rope and sub-ducting existing network…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSL2
|Hartford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 08 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Footway Hartford Way from Outside Europcar…
|Works description: Jointbay from outside Europcar on Hartford Way to continue works installing Earth Cable along Bumper…
|Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R3
|Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 09 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Knutsford Way Junction with Bumpers Lane…
|Works description: Signal head on Knutsford Way for our works proceeding on Bumpers Lane and Hartford Way to install Ea…
|Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R4
|M56
|25 June — 26 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 60360
|M56
|26 June — 27 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 60360
|Townfield Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 28 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: DRIVEWAY ENTERANCE TO THE CEDAR HOUSE….
|Works description: CUT OUT C/P INSTALL NEW METERFIT AND REMOVE EXISTING TAP. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFE…
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: ZU001108458
|Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 28 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: IN GRASS VERGE OPPOSITE FORMER PUB…
|Works description: EXCAVTE BY HAND TO INSTALL NEW CONNECTION. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WO…
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: ZU00117020
|Windsor Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
|25 June — 03 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE 26
|Works description: Excavate in Tar footway to change faulty electricity Linkbox
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY1142100175280
|B5444 High Street, Mold, Flintshire
|25 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE 49
|Works description: Excavate & reinstate mains breech joint bay & 1 mt track to customers installed duct in footway
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY002QAS256177
|Bromfield Park, Mold, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 54
|Works description: REPAIR LEAKING STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594658190
|Clifford Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|26 June — 03 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: S/O Chendru on CLIFFORD DRIVE…
|Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 494992, 485224 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 10m B…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU30RNA01
|Clifton Park Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside No.2
|Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594623715
|Dunbar Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NO.4
|Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12570888861
|Dundas Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 19
|Works description: RESET LID FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL CARRIED OUT UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150044
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594482259/02
|Earlsway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 07 July
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Junction Earlsway and Northway…
|Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ0091000716650
|Fairfield Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPPOSITE PIERCE STREET
|Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAIN RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150040
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594536282/02
|Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPPOSITE PRIORY CLOSE
|Works description: INSTALL NEW CONNECTION AND FIRE SUPPLY
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594424295
|Gladstone Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4, GLADSTONE STREET
|Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150041
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594536502/02
|Groomscroft, Hawarden, Flintshire
|25 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: LAYING SERVICES TO THE FORMER YOUTH CENTRE
|Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC 82M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253005000255799
|Hafod Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 13 HAFOD CLOSE
|Works description: LAY 7M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 1M IS IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INFOOTWAY IN HAFOD CLOSE…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ0091000730161
|Northway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 June — 21 July
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: The works may not extend the full length of the street. For furtherdetails please email fnc-BBUNWGAV…
|Works description: Gas mains renewal in footway…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ0091000660128
|Penlan Drive, Hawarden, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594653521
|Poplar Avenue, Shotton, Flintshire
|25 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 48
|Works description: SEWER REPAIR
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594633928
|Queen Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 47
|Works description: RESET LID FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150042
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594536505/01
|Queen Street, Queensferry, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 42 & 44
|Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150042
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594536505
|Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire
|26 June — 29 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 29
|Works description: RENEW LEAKING STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594662455
|Talfryn Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|26 June — 28 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Talfryn Close, Connahs Quay – from outside property no. 22 Clifton Park Avenue to outside property no.1 Talfryn Close
|Works description: Defect perm reinstatement required
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594374811
