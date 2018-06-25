45 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

A494 A494 Jct A5119 to Jct A541, Mold, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Mold Bypass – New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501181691555710

A55 A55 Between Broughton Retail Park Rbt and A5104 Broughton Rbt, Broughton, Flintshire 25 June — 27 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 between Broughton Retail Park Roundabout and A5104 Broughton Roundabout – Full Carriageway Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Between 19:30hrs and 02:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011817095322912

B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE ENTRANCE TO AIRBUS FACTORY, OPPOSITE HAND CAR WASH. Works description: SECTION 81 TO RECTIFY SUNKEN VALVE BOXES IN CARRIAGEWAY. REINSTATE WITH 10MM SMA AND REPLACE ROAD MARKINGS. Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: AZ009167772NW

B5125 B5125 Smithy Lane Junction to B5126 Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: B5125 Smithy Lane Jcn to B5126 Jcn Northop Hall Clywd CH7 6BT Works description: Access required into UG network as per lux survey 222-S004439 3 Way lights / moving site / A+B boards 0930 – 15:30 Pedestrian walkway required Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CR18W000NSNTP260618

B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Connahs Quay Road Northop Clywd CH7 6GR to CH7 6BT Works description: Access required into UG network as per lux survey 222-S004439 3 Way lights / moving site / A+B boards 0930 – 15:30 Pedestrian walkway required Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNPT260618A

Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 14 July Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: ne Works description: Main Laying – 185sq mm Polymeric and 120sq mm earth Cable to be installed. Connect onto network – N… Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R2

Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 14 July Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Footway Bumpers Lane Jointbay from outside Europcar on Hartford Way – To New CWCC Dept on Bumpers La… Works description: Main Laying – 185sq mm Polymeric and 120sq mm earth Cable to be installed. Connect onto network – N… Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R2

M56 25 June — 26 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: Total Closure. Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 54154

M56 26 June — 27 June Delays likely Road closure Works location: Total Closure. Works description: M56 Junction 14 to 16 westbound total closure due to resurfacing Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 54154

A494 25 June — 26 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 60360

A494 26 June — 27 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 60360

A55 25 June — 26 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed. Works description: A55 Westbound Junction 38 to 36 Lane One Closure for Horticultural Works Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 59440

Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: BRETTON LANE, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE13774000637

Broughton Mills Road, Saltney, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: BROUGHTON MILLS ROAD, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE13774000638

Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 26 June — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: fiddlers lane in verge… Works description: blowing rope and sub-ducting existing network… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSL3

Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 26 June — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 14m left from bervin house… Works description: Blowing rope and sub-ducting existing networks… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSLA1

Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 26 June — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Fiddlers Lane in verge… Works description: blowing rope and sub-ducting existing network… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSL2

Hartford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 08 July Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Footway Hartford Way from Outside Europcar… Works description: Jointbay from outside Europcar on Hartford Way to continue works installing Earth Cable along Bumper… Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R3

Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 09 July Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: Knutsford Way Junction with Bumpers Lane… Works description: Signal head on Knutsford Way for our works proceeding on Bumpers Lane and Hartford Way to install Ea… Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZP011P93608N00/R4

M56 25 June — 26 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 60360

M56 26 June — 27 June Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed. Works description: M56 East and Westbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closure for Barrier Repairs Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: 60360

Townfield Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 28 June Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: DRIVEWAY ENTERANCE TO THE CEDAR HOUSE…. Works description: CUT OUT C/P INSTALL NEW METERFIT AND REMOVE EXISTING TAP. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFE… Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZU001108458

Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 28 June Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: IN GRASS VERGE OPPOSITE FORMER PUB… Works description: EXCAVTE BY HAND TO INSTALL NEW CONNECTION. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WO… Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: ZU00117020

Windsor Drive, Broughton, Flintshire 25 June — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE 26 Works description: Excavate in Tar footway to change faulty electricity Linkbox Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY1142100175280

B5444 High Street, Mold, Flintshire 25 June — 29 June Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE 49 Works description: Excavate & reinstate mains breech joint bay & 1 mt track to customers installed duct in footway Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY002QAS256177

Bromfield Park, Mold, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 54 Works description: REPAIR LEAKING STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594658190

Clifford Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 26 June — 03 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: S/O Chendru on CLIFFORD DRIVE… Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 494992, 485224 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 10m B… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU30RNA01

Clifton Park Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside No.2 Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594623715

Dunbar Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NO.4 Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12570888861

Dundas Street, Queensferry, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 19 Works description: RESET LID FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL CARRIED OUT UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150044 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594482259/02

Earlsway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 07 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Junction Earlsway and Northway… Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000716650

Fairfield Road, Queensferry, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE PIERCE STREET Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAIN RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150040 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594536282/02

Friars Court, Hawarden, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE PRIORY CLOSE Works description: INSTALL NEW CONNECTION AND FIRE SUPPLY Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594424295

Gladstone Street, Queensferry, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4, GLADSTONE STREET Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150041 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594536502/02

Groomscroft, Hawarden, Flintshire 25 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: LAYING SERVICES TO THE FORMER YOUTH CENTRE Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC 82M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253005000255799

Hafod Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 13 HAFOD CLOSE Works description: LAY 7M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 1M IS IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INFOOTWAY IN HAFOD CLOSE… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000730161

Northway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 21 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: alidation@bbusl.com Works description: Gas mains renewal in footway… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000660128

Northway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 25 June — 21 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: The works may not extend the full length of the street. For furtherdetails please email fnc-BBUNWGAV… Works description: Gas mains renewal in footway… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000660128

Penlan Drive, Hawarden, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27 Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594653521

Poplar Avenue, Shotton, Flintshire 25 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 48 Works description: SEWER REPAIR Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594633928

Queen Street, Queensferry, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 47 Works description: RESET LID FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150042 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594536505/01

Queen Street, Queensferry, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 42 & 44 Works description: REMEDIAL REINSTATEMENT FOLLOWING WATER MAINS RENEWAL UNDER NOTICE REFERENCE PE219 15150042 Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594536505

Spon Green, Buckley, Flintshire 26 June — 29 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 29 Works description: RENEW LEAKING STOP TAP Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594662455

Talfryn Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 26 June — 28 June Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Talfryn Close, Connahs Quay – from outside property no. 22 Clifton Park Avenue to outside property no.1 Talfryn Close Works description: Defect perm reinstatement required Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594374811