Roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Contractor
|Traffic Cat
|Type Of Work
|2018-05-22
|2018-07-31
|Chester Street, Mold
|JT & M – 01745 590 056
|One Way
|Demolish Building
|2018-05-29
|2018-07-02
|Sandy Lane, Saltney
|Balfour Beatty Utilities 0114 232 9700
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Gas Mains Replacement
|2018-06-20
|2018-07-06
|Beech Grove, Mynydd Isa, Mold, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Utility conection works
|2018-06-20
|2018-07-06
|Ellesmere Road, Mynydd Isa, Mold, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Road Closure
|Utility conection works
|2018-06-25
|2018-07-10
|Liverpool Road, Buckley
|Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Carriageway resurfacing
|2018-06-25
|2018-07-02
|Windsor Drive, Broughton, Chester, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Excavation
|2018-06-28
|2018-07-02
|Ffordd Pen-Y-Maes, Treffynnon, Flintshire
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Clearing Blockages For BT
|2018-07-02
|2018-07-06
|Village Road, Pentre Halkyn
|JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Carriageway patching
|2018-07-02
|2019-07-01
|Ddol Bach to CB Candy Mill, Afonwen
|Morgan Sindall – 01633 963 277
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Construction of a new access
|2018-07-02
|2018-07-20
|Wrexham Road, Penyffordd, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|excavate and lay
|2018-07-02
|2018-07-03
|Bryntirion Road, Bagillt, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Sewer Repair
|2018-07-02
|2018-07-04
|Chester Road, Broughton, Chester, UK
|Dwr Cymru / Welsh Water 01432361212
|Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Clearing Blockages
|2018-07-02
|2018-07-03
|Old A548 leading to Pen-y-Maes Rd Bagillt
|SP Energy Networks
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Access to Overhead Network Cabeling
|2018-07-04
|2018-07-05
|Meadowside to St Davids RDBT, Ewloe
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Permanent Reinstatement
|2018-07-05
|2018-07-07
|Chester Road, Broughton, Chester, UK
|Cadent – 0870 903 9999
|Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Renew Box Defect – Section 81
|2018-07-06
|2018-07-10
|Wood Lane, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Permanent Reinstatement