independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

Published: Monday, Jul 2nd, 2018
Roadworks in and around Flintshire from this week which my impact your journey at some point.

Roadworks
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
02 July — 05 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From opp The Wheatsheaf to Opp Kingswood on PARKGATE ROAD
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 431828 – CONNECTING CHESHIRE. Works are to allow for clearing of blockages locate…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A01
A55 A55 Eb Offslip to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 35 Dobshill Eastbound offslip
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J35 eastbound offslip All traffic will be diverted to J36 Broughton and return on westbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118179144949188
A55 Wb Offslip Ewloe Loop A55, Ewloe, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Junction 34 Westbound offslip, Ewloe
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J33 westbound offslip All traffic will be diverted to A494 St Davids Ewloe and will return on westbound carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011817914529682
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
02 July — 05 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CHESTER ROAD, BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE13774000636
B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
02 July — 03 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JRC ON GRASS VERGE NEAR KENDRICK HOUSE ON CONNAHS QUAY ROAD NORTHOP CLYWD WALES CH7 6BT
Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0002JULWNDHB162
Church Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
02 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between 63 – 65 Church road
Works description: New connection to combined sewer…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00004691/UL1
A55 A55 Eb Ewloe to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 34 Ewloe and Junction 35 Dobshill – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118179144630770
A55 A55 Eb Northop to Brookside, Northop, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 33 and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011817915451326
A55 A55 Wb A550 Jct 35 to Ewloe, Hawarden, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 34 Ewloe and Junction 35 Dobshill – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118179144534110
A55 A55 Wb Offslip to B5126 Jct 33a, Northop, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J33a westbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J33 and return via A5119
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011817915940942
A55 A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011817915612540
Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
02 July — 07 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2 Freme Court
Works description: Mains Connection
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12592385414
Fron Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
02 July — 05 July
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Breezy Hill
Works description: Dissconnect Main
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022806/01
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
02 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No. 341
Works description: Service Connection
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12592385416
Cedar Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire
02 July — 22 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE HOTEL LEPRECHAUN – O/S THE LAND ADJ TO NUMBER 2
Works description: REPLACE 220M OF 8IN, 4IN CI WITH 220M OF 75MM, 180MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 4 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253003001257972
Park Avenue, Saltney, Flintshire
03 July — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 338062 364910 – O/S NO 8 PARK AVENUE., PARK AVENUE
Works description: recover 1 obsolete BT pole
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500234080800
Park Road West, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
02 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction Park Road West and Northway…
Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ0091000716652
Pine Grove, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
02 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 18
Works description: retrieve live head
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001033966/01
Princess Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire
02 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside Development at Risboro House
Works description: connect onto existing gas main outside Development at Risboro House and lay approx 2.5m of new gas pipe in the f/w. ped w/w to be maintained in the c/w under give and take system
Responsibility for works: FULCRUM PIPELINES LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: WY001NSA00019769

 

Start Date End Date Location Contractor Traffic Cat Type Of Work
2018-05-22 2018-07-31 Chester Street, Mold JT & M – 01745 590 056 One Way Demolish Building
2018-05-29 2018-07-02 Sandy Lane, Saltney Balfour Beatty Utilities 0114 232 9700 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Gas Mains Replacement
2018-06-20 2018-07-06 Beech Grove, Mynydd Isa, Mold, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Utility conection works
2018-06-20 2018-07-06 Ellesmere Road, Mynydd Isa, Mold, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Road Closure Utility conection works
2018-06-25 2018-07-10 Liverpool Road, Buckley Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Carriageway resurfacing
2018-06-25 2018-07-02 Windsor Drive, Broughton, Chester, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Excavation
2018-06-28 2018-07-02 Ffordd Pen-Y-Maes, Treffynnon, Flintshire Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Clearing Blockages For BT
2018-07-02 2018-07-06 Village Road, Pentre Halkyn JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Carriageway patching
2018-07-02 2019-07-01 Ddol Bach to CB Candy Mill, Afonwen Morgan Sindall – 01633 963 277 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Construction of a new access
2018-07-02 2018-07-20 Wrexham Road, Penyffordd, Hope, Wrexham, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) excavate and lay
2018-07-02 2018-07-03 Bryntirion Road, Bagillt, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Sewer Repair
2018-07-02 2018-07-04 Chester Road, Broughton, Chester, UK Dwr Cymru / Welsh Water 01432361212 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Clearing Blockages
2018-07-02 2018-07-03 Old A548 leading to Pen-y-Maes Rd Bagillt SP Energy Networks Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Access to Overhead Network Cabeling
2018-07-04 2018-07-05 Meadowside to St Davids RDBT, Ewloe Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Permanent Reinstatement
2018-07-05 2018-07-07 Chester Road, Broughton, Chester, UK Cadent – 0870 903 9999 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Renew Box Defect – Section 81
2018-07-06 2018-07-10 Wood Lane, Hawarden, Deeside, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Permanent Reinstatement

