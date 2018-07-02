Roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

Roadworks

A540 Parkgate Road , Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 02 July — 05 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: From opp The Wheatsheaf to Opp Kingswood on PARKGATE ROAD … Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 431828 – CONNECTING CHESHIRE. Works are to allow for clearing of blockages locate… Responsibility for works : Openreach Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: BC005MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A01

A55 A55 Eb Offslip to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire 02 July — 04 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Junction 35 Dobshill Eastbound offslip Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J35 eastbound offslip All traffic will be diverted to J36 Broughton and return on westbound carriageway Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118179144949188

A55 Wb Offslip Ewloe Loop A55, Ewloe, Flintshire 02 July — 04 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Junction 34 Westbound offslip, Ewloe Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J33 westbound offslip All traffic will be diverted to A494 St Davids Ewloe and will return on westbound carriageway Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011817914529682

B5125,A5104 Chester Road , Broughton, Flintshire 02 July — 05 July Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: CHESTER ROAD , BROUGHTON, FLINTSHIRE Works description: CLEARING BLOCKED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Responsibility for works : WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE13774000636

B5126 Connahs Quay Road , Northop, Flintshire 02 July — 03 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: JRC ON GRASS VERGE NEAR KENDRICK HOUSE ON CONNAHS QUAY ROAD NORTHOP CLYWD WALES CH7 6BT Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure. Responsibility for works : Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CC1W0002JULWNDHB162

Church Road , Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 02 July — 07 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Between 63 – 65 Church road … Works description: New connection to combined sewer… Responsibility for works : Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00004691/UL1

A55 A55 Eb Ewloe to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire 02 July — 04 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 34 Ewloe and Junction 35 Dobshill – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118179144630770

A55 A55 Eb Northop to Brookside, Northop, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 33 and Junction 34 – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011817915451326

A55 A55 Wb A550 Jct 35 to Ewloe, Hawarden, Flintshire 02 July — 04 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 34 Ewloe and Junction 35 Dobshill – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50118179144534110

A55 A55 Wb Offslip to B5126 Jct 33a, Northop, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. DIVERSION: No exit from A55 at J33a westbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J33 and return via A5119 Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011817915940942

A55 A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop, Northop, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 between Junction 34 and Junction 33 – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Safety fence retensioning. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs. Responsibility for works : Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011817915612540

Dee Road , Connahs Quay, Flintshire 02 July — 07 July Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 2 Freme Court Works description: Mains Connection Responsibility for works : WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12592385414

Fron Road , Connahs Quay, Flintshire 02 July — 05 July Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Jct Breezy Hill Works description: Dissconnect Main Responsibility for works : WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12560022806/01

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 02 July — 05 July Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: O/S No. 341 Works description: Service Connection Responsibility for works : WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12592385416

Cedar Avenue, Garden City, Flintshire 02 July — 22 September Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: FROM THE HOTEL LEPRECHAUN – O/S THE LAND ADJ TO NUMBER 2 Works description: REPLACE 220M OF 8IN, 4IN CI WITH 220M OF 75MM, 180MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 4 SERVICES Responsibility for works : Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253003001257972

Park Avenue, Saltney, Flintshire 03 July — 06 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 338062 364910 – O/S NO 8 PARK AVENUE., PARK AVENUE Works description: recover 1 obsolete BT pole Responsibility for works : Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006TI002AP500234080800

Park Road West, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 02 July — 14 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Junction Park Road West and Northway… Works description: Gas connection in conjunction with gas mains replacement… Responsibility for works : Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000716652

Pine Grove, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 02 July — 07 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: O/S 18 Works description: retrieve live head Responsibility for works : Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY450003001033966/01