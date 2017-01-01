Good humour and appreciation shown towards the police officers on NYE

North Wales Police say New Year’s Eve festivities have passed off relatively peacefully despite being called to 384 incidents.

Officers made 44 arrests during the course of the day but most revellers enjoyed themselves sensibly “paying due regard and respect to their neighbours and communities” police say.

Supt Nigel Harrison who is managing the force’s response to the ‘night before’ said:

“As we have come to expect a great deal of good humour and appreciation was shown towards the officers and staff on duty.

The night was extremely busy with 384 incidents dealt with resulting in 44 arrests. Tragically a 70-year-old man died in Llanberis which we are treating as suspicious at this time with a local male having been arrested.”

Police stopped one driver who was found to be over 4 times the drink drive limit.