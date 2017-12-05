Up to 40 people found to be living in ‘unsafe premises’ following multi agency operation in Connah’s Quay

Flintshire County Council say they have led an operation this morning to secure premises in Connah’s Quay and protect the welfare of up to 40 people who were found to be living in unsafe conditions.

In a statement they counsel said

“A Flintshire County Council led multi-agency operation involving North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, British Red Cross and Government departments was carried out earlier today (Tuesday 5 December) to protect the welfare of people who were inappropriately housed in unsafe premises in the Deeside area.

“Approximately 40 people were found to be housed in unsuitable and unsafe premises and the partner agencies had no option but to immediately close the premises with an emergency prohibition order.

“Given the significant number of people involved, officers from the Council’s housing team were on hand to enter the premises with our Environmental Health Officers and they are proactively seeking alternative accommodation for those affected.

“The premises in Deeside are no longer able to be used now that prohibition notice has been served.”