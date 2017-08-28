32 Sets of Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

August 28th, 2017 News, Transport

The latest batch of roadworks bulletins for the Flintshire area, some may impact your journeys over the next few days.

32 sets of roadworks will be taking place over the next week or so.

Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
O/S 62 CHESTER STREET FLINT 1/9/17 1/9/17 Rectify Poor Workmanship Temporary Traffic Signals 1 day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 1/9/17 1/9/17
O/S 3 HOLWAY ROAD, HOLWAY 30/8/17 1/9/17 Transfer Service to Alternative Main TEMPORARY TRAFFIC SIGNALS 3 DAYS Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/8/17 1/9/17
Boundary Lane, Saltney 31/0/.17 0930hrs – 1230hrs Manhole cover repairs with associated works Temporary Traffic Lights – 3 way 1 day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 31/0/.17 0930hrs – 1230hrs
Stryt Isa, Hope 28/08/17 – 30/08/17 BT Works Road Closure 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 28/08/17 – 30/08/17
Park Avenue, Bryn Y Baal 29/08/17 0900hrs – 1700hrs Manhole cover repairs with associated works Road Closure 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17 0900hrs – 1700hrs
Park Avenue, Flint 18/08/17 – 29/08/17 Repairs to electric cable Road Closure 2 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 18/08/17 – 29/08/17
Main Road, Brynford/Lixwm 10/04/17 – 31/08/17 B5121 Renewal of water mains Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 5 Months O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 10/04/17 – 31/08/17
Fairfield Road, Queensferry 07/08/17 – 22/09/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 7 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 07/08/17 – 22/09/17
Bank Road, Connahs Quay 08/08/17 – 29/09/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 8 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 08/08/17 – 29/09/17
High Street, Connahs Quay 30/05/17 – 30/11/17 B5129 Renewal of water mains Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 6 Months Amberon Ltd 01978820088 30/05/17 – 30/11/17
Lower Brook Street, Connahs Quay 24/07/17 – 01/09/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 6 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 24/07/17 – 01/09/17
Queens Street, Connahs Quay 20/07/17 – 01/09/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 6 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 20/07/17 – 01/09/17
Main Road, Ffrith 28/06/17 – TBC B5101 Emergency Works following landslide Road Closure TBC Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 28/06/17 – TBC
Leaches Lane, Mancot 24/07/17 – 22/09/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 9 Weeks Amberon Ltd 01978820088 24/07/17 – 22/09/17
Alexandra Road, Mold 14/08/17 – 01/09/17 Sewer Connection Road Closure 3 Weeks Amberon Ltd 01978820088 14/08/17 – 01/09/17
York Road, Connahs Quay 18/08/17 – 08/09/17 Water Mains Renewal Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 Way 3 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/08/17 – 08/09/17
Mold Road, Connahs Quay 24/07/17 – 01/09/17 B5126 Water Mains Renewal Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 Way 6 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 24/07/17 – 01/09/17
Carmel Road, Carmel 29/08/17 – 31/08/17 New Gas Connection Road Closure 3 Days Forest Support Service 01978821561 29/08/17 – 31/08/17
Denbigh Road, Rhydymwyn 31/08/17 A541 Sewer Maintenance and associated works Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 1 day Amberon Ltd 01978820088 31/08/17
Dundas Street, Queensferry 29/08/17 – 20/10/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 7 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17 – 20/10/17
London Road, Trelawnyd 29/08/17 A5151 Manhole cover repairs with associated works Stop and Go 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17
Main Road, Caerwys 31/08/17 – 04/09/17 B5122 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 5 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 31/08/17 – 04/09/17
Holywell Road, Ewloe 30/08/17 – 01/09/17 B5125 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights – 3 way 3 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 30/08/17 – 01/09/17
Ewloe Place, Buckley 29/08/17 Water Mains Maintenance Stop and Go 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17
Llanasa Road, Gronant 30/08/17 – 01/09/17 Water Mains Maintenance Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/08/17 – 01/09/17
Mold Road, Mynydd Isa 30/08/17 A549 Manhole cover repairs with associated works Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/08/17
Station Road, Padeswood 29/08/17 – 31/08/17 Water Mains Maintenance Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17 – 31/08/17
Flint Road, Saltney Ferry 22/08/17 – 29/08/17 B5129 Repairs to electric cable Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 8 Days O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 22/08/17 – 29/08/17
Seahill Road, Sealand 29/08/17 – 31/08/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 3 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 29/08/17 – 31/08/17
Coleshill Street, Flint 31/08/17 A5119 Renewal of a water hydrant Stop and Go 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 31/08/17
Holway Road, Holway 30/08/17 – 01/09/17 A5026 Water Mains Maintenance Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/08/17 – 01/09/17
Rhewl Fawr Road, Penyffordd 31/08/17 – 01/09/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights – 3 way 2 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 31/08/17 – 01/09/17

