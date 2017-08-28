32 Sets of Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

The latest batch of roadworks bulletins for the Flintshire area, some may impact your journeys over the next few days.
32 sets of roadworks will be taking place over the next week or so.
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|O/S 62 CHESTER STREET FLINT
|1/9/17 1/9/17
|Rectify Poor Workmanship
|Temporary Traffic Signals
|1 day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 1/9/17 1/9/17
|O/S 3 HOLWAY ROAD, HOLWAY
|30/8/17 1/9/17
|Transfer Service to Alternative Main
|TEMPORARY TRAFFIC SIGNALS
|3 DAYS
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/8/17 1/9/17
|Boundary Lane, Saltney
|31/0/.17 0930hrs – 1230hrs
|Manhole cover repairs with associated works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 3 way
|1 day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 31/0/.17 0930hrs – 1230hrs
|Stryt Isa, Hope
|28/08/17 – 30/08/17
|BT Works
|Road Closure
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 28/08/17 – 30/08/17
|Park Avenue, Bryn Y Baal
|29/08/17 0900hrs – 1700hrs
|Manhole cover repairs with associated works
|Road Closure
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17 0900hrs – 1700hrs
|Park Avenue, Flint
|18/08/17 – 29/08/17
|Repairs to electric cable
|Road Closure
|2 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 18/08/17 – 29/08/17
|Main Road, Brynford/Lixwm
|10/04/17 – 31/08/17
|B5121
|Renewal of water mains
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|5 Months
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 10/04/17 – 31/08/17
|Fairfield Road, Queensferry
|07/08/17 – 22/09/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|7 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 07/08/17 – 22/09/17
|Bank Road, Connahs Quay
|08/08/17 – 29/09/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|8 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 08/08/17 – 29/09/17
|High Street, Connahs Quay
|30/05/17 – 30/11/17
|B5129
|Renewal of water mains
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|6 Months
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 30/05/17 – 30/11/17
|Lower Brook Street, Connahs Quay
|24/07/17 – 01/09/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 24/07/17 – 01/09/17
|Queens Street, Connahs Quay
|20/07/17 – 01/09/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 20/07/17 – 01/09/17
|Main Road, Ffrith
|28/06/17 – TBC
|B5101
|Emergency Works following landslide
|Road Closure
|TBC
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 28/06/17 – TBC
|Leaches Lane, Mancot
|24/07/17 – 22/09/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|9 Weeks
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 24/07/17 – 22/09/17
|Alexandra Road, Mold
|14/08/17 – 01/09/17
|Sewer Connection
|Road Closure
|3 Weeks
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 14/08/17 – 01/09/17
|York Road, Connahs Quay
|18/08/17 – 08/09/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 Way
|3 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/08/17 – 08/09/17
|Mold Road, Connahs Quay
|24/07/17 – 01/09/17
|B5126
|Water Mains Renewal
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 Way
|6 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 24/07/17 – 01/09/17
|Carmel Road, Carmel
|29/08/17 – 31/08/17
|New Gas Connection
|Road Closure
|3 Days
|Forest Support Service 01978821561 29/08/17 – 31/08/17
|Denbigh Road, Rhydymwyn
|31/08/17
|A541
|Sewer Maintenance and associated works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|1 day
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 31/08/17
|Dundas Street, Queensferry
|29/08/17 – 20/10/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|7 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17 – 20/10/17
|London Road, Trelawnyd
|29/08/17
|A5151
|Manhole cover repairs with associated works
|Stop and Go
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17
|Main Road, Caerwys
|31/08/17 – 04/09/17
|B5122
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|5 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 31/08/17 – 04/09/17
|Holywell Road, Ewloe
|30/08/17 – 01/09/17
|B5125
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 3 way
|3 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 30/08/17 – 01/09/17
|Ewloe Place, Buckley
|29/08/17
|Water Mains Maintenance
|Stop and Go
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17
|Llanasa Road, Gronant
|30/08/17 – 01/09/17
|Water Mains Maintenance
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/08/17 – 01/09/17
|Mold Road, Mynydd Isa
|30/08/17
|A549
|Manhole cover repairs with associated works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/08/17
|Station Road, Padeswood
|29/08/17 – 31/08/17
|Water Mains Maintenance
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 29/08/17 – 31/08/17
|Flint Road, Saltney Ferry
|22/08/17 – 29/08/17
|B5129
|Repairs to electric cable
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|8 Days
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 22/08/17 – 29/08/17
|Seahill Road, Sealand
|29/08/17 – 31/08/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|3 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 29/08/17 – 31/08/17
|Coleshill Street, Flint
|31/08/17
|A5119
|Renewal of a water hydrant
|Stop and Go
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 31/08/17
|Holway Road, Holway
|30/08/17 – 01/09/17
|A5026
|Water Mains Maintenance
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 2 way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 30/08/17 – 01/09/17
|Rhewl Fawr Road, Penyffordd
|31/08/17 – 01/09/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights – 3 way
|2 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 31/08/17 – 01/09/17