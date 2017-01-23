30 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

January 23rd, 2017 News, Transport

Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
Church Road, Northop 23/01/17 – 26/01/17 Gas connection Road Closure 4 Days Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 23/01/17 – 26/01/17
Evans Street, Flint 24/01/17 – 25/01/17 2200hrs – 0500hrs Bridge maintenance Road Closure 2 Nights Centurion Site Services 01924372957 24/01/17 – 25/01/17 2200hrs – 0500hrs
: OUTSIDE BRYNFYNNON, Brynford Hill, Milwr, Flintshire 23.01.17 – 03.02.17 Trial Holes Traffic Lights 15 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 – 03.02.17
TY-DRAW, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD, Brynford 23.01.17 – 03.02.17 Trail Hole Traffic Lights 15 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 – 03.02.17
B5121 BERTHEN LANE TO GROESFFORDD JCT, Lixwm, Flintshire 23.01.17 -03.02.17 Trial Holes Traffic Lights 15 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 -03.02.17
CROSSROADS WITH B5121 BERTHEN LANE, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD 23.01.17 – 03.02.17 Trial Holes Traffic Lights 15 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 – 03.02.17
Welsh Road, DIP 09/01/17 – 03/04/17 B5441 Footway reconstruction with associated works Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way 10 Days Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
Glyndwr Road, Gwernymynydd 19/01/17 – 23/01/17 BT Works Road Closure 4 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 19/01/17 – 23/01/17
Higher Common Road, Buckley 16/01/17 – 17/02/17 Highway Improvement Works Road Closure 6 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 17/02/17
London Road, Trelawnyd 18/01/17 – 23/01/17 A5151 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 6 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 18/01/17 – 23/01/17
Bryn Road, Connahs Quay 03/01/17 – 27/02/17 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 8 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
Liverpool Road, Buckley 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 B5127 Highway Improvement Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 6 weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Sydney Street, Flint 05/01/17 – 27/01/17 Sewer Connection Road Closure 3 Weeks Amberon Ltd 01978820088 05/01/17 – 27/01/17
Linden Avenue, Connahs Quay 16/01/17 – 06/02/17 Water Mains Replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Way 3 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 16/01/17 – 06/02/17
O/S Brynffynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr 16/01/17 – 27/01/17 Trial Holes Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 11 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
Alltami Road, Alltami 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 Highway Improvement Works Road Closure 6 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Powell Road, Buckley 03/01/17 – 10/02/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 5 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 10/02/17
Gladstone Way, Hawarden 03/01/17 – 29/03/17 A550 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 12 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
Village Road, Tre Mostyn 03/01/17 – 03/02/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 1 Month Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/01/17 – 03/02/17
Bryn Garmon, Mold 03/01/17 – 13/03/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 10 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
Moel Y Crio, Rhes Y Cae 25/01/17 – 27/01/17 Water mains repairs Road Closure 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 25/01/17 – 27/01/17
Chester Road, Mold 23/01/17 – 03/02/17 A541 Gas Mains Replacement One Way System 2 Weeks Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 23/01/17 – 03/02/17
Junction of Pen Y Maes Road and Glyn Abbott Ave, Holywell 24/01/17 – 26/01/17 Install water meter Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 3 Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 24/01/17 – 26/01/17
O/S 66 Englefield Avenue , Connahs Quay 27/01/17 – 27/01/17 Manhole Reinstatement Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 27/01/17 – 27/01/17
Chester Road, Llong 25/01/17 – 27/01/17 A5118 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 25/01/17 – 27/01/17
Monastery Road, Pantasaph 25/01/17 Reset manhole Cover Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 25/01/17
Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn 21/01/17 – 23/01/17 B5123 Wall repairs Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Amberon Ltd 01978820088 21/01/17 – 23/01/17
Woodlands Road, Mold 16/01/17 – 20/03/17 Gas Mains Replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 9 Weeks Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 16/01/17 – 20/03/17
Cymau Road, Cymau 23/01/17 – 25/01/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 23/01/17 – 25/01/17
New Street, Mold 20/01/17 – 21/01/17 A5119 Repairs to electric cable Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 2 Days O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 20/01/17 – 21/01/17
Springfield Hill, Pentre Halkyn 23/01/17 B5123 Permanent Reinstatement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 23/01/17

Resurfacing works Jan 2017

Resurfacing works near to the Welsh border on the M56/A494 A5117 and A550 will be carried out from the end of January.

The works will take place overnight between 8pm and 5am (7am at weekends) and anticipated to last around 7 weeks.

A start date of week commencing Monday 23rd January 2017 is proposed for the works.

Full overnight carriageway closures are proposed to enable the works to be carried out safely.

