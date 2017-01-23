30 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

If you see anything travel or traffic related give us a nudge…
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|Church Road, Northop
|23/01/17 – 26/01/17
|Gas connection
|Road Closure
|4 Days
|Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 23/01/17 – 26/01/17
|Evans Street, Flint
|24/01/17 – 25/01/17 2200hrs – 0500hrs
|Bridge maintenance
|Road Closure
|2 Nights
|Centurion Site Services 01924372957 24/01/17 – 25/01/17 2200hrs – 0500hrs
|: OUTSIDE BRYNFYNNON, Brynford Hill, Milwr, Flintshire
|23.01.17 – 03.02.17
|Trial Holes
|Traffic Lights
|15 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 – 03.02.17
|TY-DRAW, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD, Brynford
|23.01.17 – 03.02.17
|Trail Hole
|Traffic Lights
|15 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 – 03.02.17
|B5121 BERTHEN LANE TO GROESFFORDD JCT, Lixwm, Flintshire
|23.01.17 -03.02.17
|Trial Holes
|Traffic Lights
|15 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 -03.02.17
|CROSSROADS WITH B5121 BERTHEN LANE, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD
|23.01.17 – 03.02.17
|Trial Holes
|Traffic Lights
|15 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 23.01.17 – 03.02.17
|Welsh Road, DIP
|09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|B5441
|Footway reconstruction with associated works
|Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way
|10 Days
|Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|Glyndwr Road, Gwernymynydd
|19/01/17 – 23/01/17
|BT Works
|Road Closure
|4 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 19/01/17 – 23/01/17
|Higher Common Road, Buckley
|16/01/17 – 17/02/17
|Highway Improvement Works
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 17/02/17
|London Road, Trelawnyd
|18/01/17 – 23/01/17
|A5151
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|6 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 18/01/17 – 23/01/17
|Bryn Road, Connahs Quay
|03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|8 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Liverpool Road, Buckley
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|B5127
|Highway Improvement Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|6 weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Sydney Street, Flint
|05/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Sewer Connection
|Road Closure
|3 Weeks
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 05/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Linden Avenue, Connahs Quay
|16/01/17 – 06/02/17
|Water Mains Replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Way
|3 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 16/01/17 – 06/02/17
|O/S Brynffynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr
|16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Trial Holes
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|11 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Alltami Road, Alltami
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Highway Improvement Works
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Powell Road, Buckley
|03/01/17 – 10/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|5 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 10/02/17
|Gladstone Way, Hawarden
|03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|A550
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|12 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|Village Road, Tre Mostyn
|03/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|1 Month
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Bryn Garmon, Mold
|03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|10 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Moel Y Crio, Rhes Y Cae
|25/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Water mains repairs
|Road Closure
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 25/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Chester Road, Mold
|23/01/17 – 03/02/17
|A541
|Gas Mains Replacement
|One Way System
|2 Weeks
|Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 23/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Junction of Pen Y Maes Road and Glyn Abbott Ave, Holywell
|24/01/17 – 26/01/17
|Install water meter
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|3
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 24/01/17 – 26/01/17
|O/S 66 Englefield Avenue , Connahs Quay
|27/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Manhole Reinstatement Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 27/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Chester Road, Llong
|25/01/17 – 27/01/17
|A5118
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 25/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Monastery Road, Pantasaph
|25/01/17
|Reset manhole Cover
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 25/01/17
|Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn
|21/01/17 – 23/01/17
|B5123
|Wall repairs
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 21/01/17 – 23/01/17
|Woodlands Road, Mold
|16/01/17 – 20/03/17
|Gas Mains Replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|9 Weeks
|Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 16/01/17 – 20/03/17
|Cymau Road, Cymau
|23/01/17 – 25/01/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 23/01/17 – 25/01/17
|New Street, Mold
|20/01/17 – 21/01/17
|A5119
|Repairs to electric cable
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|2 Days
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 20/01/17 – 21/01/17
|Springfield Hill, Pentre Halkyn
|23/01/17
|B5123
|Permanent Reinstatement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 23/01/17