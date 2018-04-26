A man has died following this morning’s crash on the m53 near Ellesmere Port

Cheshire Police say it has launched an investigation following a fatal collision on the M53 in Ellesmere Port this morning.

The collision involved two large goods vehicles and a black Peugeot 307, it occurred at around 5.50am today on northbound carriageway near to junction 9.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said;

“The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, sustained serious and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, he has since died.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and they are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

The motorway has since reopened from Junction 10 to Junction 9; however it remains closed at junction 9, with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

Police have said a 36-year-old man from Wrexham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, drug driving, possession of Cannabis.

A 50-year-old man from Ainsdale has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, they are currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police say enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46513.