29 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

February 20th, 2017 News, Transport

Latest news from Welsh water regarding Deeside related work.

Connah’s Quay

Water mains renewals on site at the present time.

Deva Ave – Road Closure, road diversion in place and diversion signs out.

Linden Ave – Temporary traffic lights in place

Richmond Road – Temporary traffic lights in operation

 

Schemes to follow

Fairfield Ave

Pinewood Ave

Henley Ave,

Marlowe Ave

Eton Ave

Windsor Ave

Queensferry area

Water mains renewals on site at the present time

Gladstone Way

Areas of work within the next 6 months

Queensferry

Golften area of Connah’s Quay

Public information events

Northop Road – Flint – Date to be arranged – (Not sure if this falls into Deeside)

Queensferry – Date to be arranged.

 

Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
Approx 35m east of the hall, Castle St, Caergwrle 24.02.17 – 24.02.17 24 hour 46802797 Renew Manhole Cover and Frame Traffic Lights 1 Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 24.02.17 – 24.02.17 24 hour
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Tre Mostyn and Afon Goch crossroads, Trelogan 22/02/17 – 25/02/17 BT Works Road Closure 3 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 22/02/17 – 25/02/17
Ffordd Talwyrn, Nercwys 21/02/17 Overhead cabling Road Closure 1 Day Scottish Power 0845 272 7999 21/02/17
Link Road between A55T roundabout and A5104 Chester Road, Broughton Retail Park 19/02/17 – 21/02/17 1930hrs – 0600hrs Highway Maintenance Road Closure 3 Nights North Mid wales Trunk Roads Agency – 0300 123 1213 19/02/17 – 21/02/17 1930hrs – 0600hrs
The Highway, Hawarden 22/02/17 – 24/02/17 B5126 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 22/02/17 – 24/02/17
Welsh Road, DIP 09/01/17 – 03/04/17 B5441 Footway reconstruction with associated works Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way 10 Days Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
Gladstone Way, Hawarden 03/01/17 – 29/03/17 A550 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 12 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
Outside Brynfynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr 15/02/17 – 17/02/17 Trial Holes Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 3 Days O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 15/02/17 – 17/02/17
Bryn Garmon, Mold 03/01/17 – 13/03/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 10 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
Corporation Street, Flint: 17/02/17 – 31/03/17 Scaffolding Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 43 days Amberon Ltd 01978820088 17/02/17 – 31/03/17
Liverpool Road, Buckley 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 B5127 Highway Improvement Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 6 weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Bryn Road, Connahs Quay 03/01/17 – 27/02/17 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 8 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
Manor Lane, Hawarden 13/02/17 – 24/02/17 Construction of a new access Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 2 Weeks Forest Support Service 01978821561 13/02/17 – 24/02/17
Alltami Road, Alltami 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 Highway Improvement Works Road Closure 6 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Wepre Park, Connahs Quay 16/02/17 – 21/02/17 New Gas Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 6 Days Forest Support Service 01978821561 16/02/17 – 21/02/17
Fairfield Avenue, Connahs Quay 01/02/17 – 24/02/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 4 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 01/02/17 – 24/02/17
Mold Road, Connahs Quay 22/02/2017 – 23/02/2017 B5126 Telecoms works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 2 Days Shift Traffic & Events Ltd 22/02/2017 – 23/02/2017
Hall Lane, Connahs Quay 22/02/17 Sewer works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 22/02/17
Knowle Lane, Buckley 20/02/17 – 24/02/17 New Gas Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 5 Days Future Utility Solutions 01274 866769 20/02/17 – 24/02/17
Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd 21/02/17 – 23/02/17 A494T BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 21/02/17 – 23/02/17
Chester Road, Bretton 20/02/17 – 21/02/17 A5104 Sewer Repair Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 2 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 20/02/17 – 21/02/17
Old Aston Hill, Ewloe 23/02/17 – 25/02/17 Sewer works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Skanska Ltd – 07823354237 23/02/17 – 25/02/17
Carlines Avenue, Ewloe 20/02/17 – 01/03/17 Electrical cabling works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 10 Days O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 20/02/17 – 01/03/17
Muirfield Road, Buckley 21/02/17 – 23/02/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 21/02/17 – 23/02/17
Main Road, Halkyn 20/02/17 – 22/02/17 B5123 New Water Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 20/02/17 – 22/02/17
Ffordd Ddyfrdwy, Mostyn 16/02/17 – 20/02/17 Water burst repairs Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 5 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/02/17 – 2002/17
Saltney Ferry Road, Saltney 22/02/17 – 23/02/17 B5129 Carriageway patching Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 2 Days JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 22/02/17 – 23/02/17
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay 18/02/17 – 03/03/17 Carriageway remedial works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 2 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 18/02/17 – 03/03/17
Chester Road, Broughton 17/02/17 – 20/17/17 A5104 Emergency repairs to manhole cover Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 4 Days Duttons – 01322303024 17/02/17 – 20/17/17
foot path, Mold Rd 20.02.17 – 21.02.17 2 days overnight Mold Rd, Connahs Quay Renew Kerb, patching Highway Traffic Lights 2 days Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 20.02.17 – 21.02.17 2 days overnight

