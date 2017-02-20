29 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

Latest news from Welsh water regarding Deeside related work.
Connah’s Quay
Water mains renewals on site at the present time.
Deva Ave – Road Closure, road diversion in place and diversion signs out.
Linden Ave – Temporary traffic lights in place
Richmond Road – Temporary traffic lights in operation
Schemes to follow
Fairfield Ave
Pinewood Ave
Henley Ave,
Marlowe Ave
Eton Ave
Windsor Ave
Queensferry area
Water mains renewals on site at the present time
Gladstone Way
Areas of work within the next 6 months
Queensferry
Golften area of Connah’s Quay
Public information events
Northop Road – Flint – Date to be arranged – (Not sure if this falls into Deeside)
Queensferry – Date to be arranged.
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|Approx 35m east of the hall, Castle St, Caergwrle
|24.02.17 – 24.02.17 24 hour
|46802797
|Renew Manhole Cover and Frame
|Traffic Lights
|1
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 24.02.17 – 24.02.17 24 hour
|Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Tre Mostyn and Afon Goch crossroads, Trelogan
|22/02/17 – 25/02/17
|BT Works
|Road Closure
|3 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 22/02/17 – 25/02/17
|Ffordd Talwyrn, Nercwys
|21/02/17
|Overhead cabling
|Road Closure
|1 Day
|Scottish Power 0845 272 7999 21/02/17
|Link Road between A55T roundabout and A5104 Chester Road, Broughton Retail Park
|19/02/17 – 21/02/17 1930hrs – 0600hrs
|Highway Maintenance
|Road Closure
|3 Nights
|North Mid wales Trunk Roads Agency – 0300 123 1213 19/02/17 – 21/02/17 1930hrs – 0600hrs
|The Highway, Hawarden
|22/02/17 – 24/02/17
|B5126
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 22/02/17 – 24/02/17
|Welsh Road, DIP
|09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|B5441
|Footway reconstruction with associated works
|Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way
|10 Days
|Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|Gladstone Way, Hawarden
|03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|A550
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|12 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|Outside Brynfynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr
|15/02/17 – 17/02/17
|Trial Holes
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|3 Days
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 15/02/17 – 17/02/17
|Bryn Garmon, Mold
|03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|10 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Corporation Street, Flint:
|17/02/17 – 31/03/17
|Scaffolding
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|43 days
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 17/02/17 – 31/03/17
|Liverpool Road, Buckley
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|B5127
|Highway Improvement Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|6 weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Bryn Road, Connahs Quay
|03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|8 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Manor Lane, Hawarden
|13/02/17 – 24/02/17
|Construction of a new access
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|2 Weeks
|Forest Support Service 01978821561 13/02/17 – 24/02/17
|Alltami Road, Alltami
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Highway Improvement Works
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Wepre Park, Connahs Quay
|16/02/17 – 21/02/17
|New Gas Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|6 Days
|Forest Support Service 01978821561 16/02/17 – 21/02/17
|Fairfield Avenue, Connahs Quay
|01/02/17 – 24/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|4 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 01/02/17 – 24/02/17
|Mold Road, Connahs Quay
|22/02/2017 – 23/02/2017
|B5126
|Telecoms works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|2 Days
|Shift Traffic & Events Ltd 22/02/2017 – 23/02/2017
|Hall Lane, Connahs Quay
|22/02/17
|Sewer works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 22/02/17
|Knowle Lane, Buckley
|20/02/17 – 24/02/17
|New Gas Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|5 Days
|Future Utility Solutions 01274 866769 20/02/17 – 24/02/17
|Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd
|21/02/17 – 23/02/17
|A494T
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 21/02/17 – 23/02/17
|Chester Road, Bretton
|20/02/17 – 21/02/17
|A5104
|Sewer Repair
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|2 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 20/02/17 – 21/02/17
|Old Aston Hill, Ewloe
|23/02/17 – 25/02/17
|Sewer works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Skanska Ltd – 07823354237 23/02/17 – 25/02/17
|Carlines Avenue, Ewloe
|20/02/17 – 01/03/17
|Electrical cabling works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|10 Days
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 20/02/17 – 01/03/17
|Muirfield Road, Buckley
|21/02/17 – 23/02/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 21/02/17 – 23/02/17
|Main Road, Halkyn
|20/02/17 – 22/02/17
|B5123
|New Water Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 20/02/17 – 22/02/17
|Ffordd Ddyfrdwy, Mostyn
|16/02/17 – 20/02/17
|Water burst repairs
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|5 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/02/17 – 2002/17
|Saltney Ferry Road, Saltney
|22/02/17 – 23/02/17
|B5129
|Carriageway patching
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|2 Days
|JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 22/02/17 – 23/02/17
|Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay
|18/02/17 – 03/03/17
|Carriageway remedial works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|2 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 18/02/17 – 03/03/17
|Chester Road, Broughton
|17/02/17 – 20/17/17
|A5104
|Emergency repairs to manhole cover
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|4 Days
|Duttons – 01322303024 17/02/17 – 20/17/17
|foot path, Mold Rd
|20.02.17 – 21.02.17 2 days overnight
|Mold Rd, Connahs Quay
|Renew Kerb, patching Highway
|Traffic Lights
|2 days
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 20.02.17 – 21.02.17 2 days overnight