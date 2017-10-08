25 years of engine manufacturing in Deeside celebrated by Toyota

Toyota UK celebrated 25 years of manufacturing vehicle engines in Deeside on Friday

Since the start of engine production in 1992 the plant has produced over 5.1 million engines/ engine sets in total and in 2010 became the first plant outside Japan to manufacture Toyota’s hybrid engine.

The engine plant currently supplies to Toyota plants in Europe and across the World including Africa, Turkey, Japan and South America. The state of the art manufacturing facility in North Wales currently produces 1.6ltr and 1.8ltr petrol engines and 1.8ltr Hybrid engines.

Guests at the ceremony included Minister for the UK Government in Wales, Guto Bebb MP and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates AM.

Great visit to Toyota to celebrate 25 years of production on Deeside – the company are hugely important to the economy — Ken Skates

Commenting on the 25 year milestone, the Economy and Infrastructure Secretary, Ken Skates said:

“I am delighted to be at Toyota to celebrate 25 years of engine production here on Deeside. As a Government we are proud of our strong relationship with Toyota, indeed they are one of our key anchor companies, and of huge strategic importance to both the North Wales and broader Welsh economy.

Toyota are known and respected throughout the world. As a Welsh Government we look forward to continuing our productive relationship with the company and I am optimistic t that there will many more milestones ahead for us to celebrate together.”

Jim Crosbie Toyota Manufacturing UK Director added:

“This is an important milestone for Toyota Manufacturing UK’s Engine plant. It confirms Toyota’s long-term commitment to the economy and providing employment in advanced manufacturing in Wales.

We are proud to be in Wales and would like to thank the Welsh and local governments, our local communities and particularly our members and customers.

Today is an opportunity for everyone involved with Toyota in Wales to celebrate the achievements of the last twenty-five years and look forward to the new challenges and opportunities in the years to come.”