24 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week

There are 24 sets of roadworks to content with dotted around Flintshire this week.

The most notable addition to the list is the closure of Lower Aston Hall Lane for approximately six weeks to allow for drainage installation.

Other highlights include water mains renewal in Queensferry, Connah’s Quay and Flint as well as a one-way traffic management trial on Alexandra Street in Mold.