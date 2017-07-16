There are 24 sets of roadworks to content with dotted around Flintshire this week.
The most notable addition to the list is the closure of Lower Aston Hall Lane for approximately six weeks to allow for drainage installation.
Other highlights include water mains renewal in Queensferry, Connah’s Quay and Flint as well as a one-way traffic management trial on Alexandra Street in Mold.
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|Lowe Aston Hall Lane, Aston
|17/07/17 – 14/08/17
|Drainage Installation
|Road Closure
|4 Weeks
|Atlas TM Ltd – 0333 366 0167 17/07/17 – 14/08/17
|Eastbound dual carriageway, Bagillt
|26/06/17 – 28/07/17
|A548
|Site access to facilitate water mains replacement
|Lane Closure
|1 Month
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 26/06/17 – 28/07/17
|Northop Road, Flint
|18/04/17 – 08/08/17
|A5119
|Water Mains Renewal
|Temporary Traffic Lights
|4 Months
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/04/17 – 08/08/17
|Coed Onn Road, Flint
|13/07/17 – 26/07/17
|New Water Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|2 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 13/07/17 – 26/07/17
|Coopers Lane, Connahs Quay
|22/05/17 – 28/07/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|2 Months
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 22/05/17 – 28/07/17
|Grosvenor Road, Higher Shotton
|10/04/17 – 04/08/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|17 Weeks
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 10/04/17 – 04/08/17
|High Street, Connahs Quay
|30/05/17 – 30/11/17
|B5129
|Renewal of water mains
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|6 Months
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 30/05/17 – 30/11/17
|Main Road, Ffrith
|28/06/17 – TBC
|B5101
|Emergency Works following landslide
|Road Closure
|TBC
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 28/06/17 – TBC
|Main Road, Brynford/Lixwm
|10/04/17 – 31/08/17
|B5121
|Renewal of water mains
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|5 Months
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 10/04/17 – 31/08/17
|Hawarden Road, Caergwrle
|18/07/17 – 21/07/17
|A550
|Urgent bridge repairs
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|4 Days
|Forest Support Service 01978821561 18/07/17 – 21/07/17
|Holywell Road, Ewloe
|19/07/17 – 26/07/17
|B5125
|Vehicle Crossing
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|8 Days
|JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 19/07/17 – 26/07/17
|Drury Lane, Drury
|18/07/17 – 20/07/17
|New Water Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/07/17 – 20/07/17
|Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa
|17/07/17 – 19/07/17
|Water Maintance works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 17/07/17 – 19/07/17
|Ffordd Y Bont, Pontybodkin
|20/07/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 20/07/17
|Welsh Road, Garden City
|17/07/17 – 19/07/17
|B5441
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|3 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 17/07/17 – 19/07/17
|Moor Lane, Holway
|18/07/17 – 20/07/17
|Water Maintance works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/07/17 – 20/07/17
|School Lane, Greenfield
|20/07/17 – 24/07/17
|Renew Box Cover and Frame
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|5 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 20/07/17 – 24/07/17
|Village Road, Trelogan
|20/07/17 – 24/07/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Way
|5 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 20/07/17 – 24/07/17
|Alexandra Road, Mold
|17/07/17 – 21/07/17
|Traffic Management Trial
|One Way System
|5 Days
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 17/07/17 – 21/07/17
|Victoria Road, Mold
|17/07/17 – 21/07/17
|Traffic Management Trial
|One Way System
|5 Days
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 17/07/17 – 21/07/17
|Denbigh Road, nannerch
|17/07/17 – 19/07/17
|A541
|Fence repairs
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|3 Days
|Rent a Pump Services 01244 544961 17/07/17 – 19/07/17
|Corwen Road, Pontblyddyn
|25/07/17
|A5104
|Tree Cutting Works
|Stop and Go
|1 Day
|Scottish Power 0151 609 2662 25/07/17
