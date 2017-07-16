24 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week Lower Aston Hall Lane closed for approximately six weeks

July 16th, 2017 News, Transport

24 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week Lower Aston Hall Lane closed for approximately six weeks
There are 24 sets of roadworks to content with dotted around Flintshire this week.
The most notable addition to the list is the closure of Lower Aston Hall Lane for approximately six weeks to allow for drainage installation.
Other highlights include water mains renewal in Queensferry, Connah’s Quay and Flint as well as a one-way traffic management trial on Alexandra Street in Mold.

Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
Lowe Aston Hall Lane, Aston 17/07/17 – 14/08/17 Drainage Installation Road Closure 4 Weeks Atlas TM Ltd – 0333 366 0167 17/07/17 – 14/08/17
Eastbound dual carriageway, Bagillt 26/06/17 – 28/07/17 A548 Site access to facilitate water mains replacement Lane Closure 1 Month Amberon Ltd 01978820088 26/06/17 – 28/07/17
Northop Road, Flint 18/04/17 – 08/08/17 A5119 Water Mains Renewal Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Months Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/04/17 – 08/08/17
Coed Onn Road, Flint 13/07/17 – 26/07/17 New Water Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 2 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 13/07/17 – 26/07/17
Coopers Lane, Connahs Quay 22/05/17 – 28/07/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 2 Months O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 22/05/17 – 28/07/17
Grosvenor Road, Higher Shotton 10/04/17 – 04/08/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 17 Weeks Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 10/04/17 – 04/08/17
High Street, Connahs Quay 30/05/17 – 30/11/17 B5129 Renewal of water mains Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 6 Months Amberon Ltd 01978820088 30/05/17 – 30/11/17
Main Road, Ffrith 28/06/17 – TBC B5101 Emergency Works following landslide Road Closure TBC Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 28/06/17 – TBC
Main Road, Brynford/Lixwm 10/04/17 – 31/08/17 B5121 Renewal of water mains Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 5 Months O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 10/04/17 – 31/08/17
Hawarden Road, Caergwrle 18/07/17 – 21/07/17 A550 Urgent bridge repairs Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 4 Days Forest Support Service 01978821561 18/07/17 – 21/07/17
Holywell Road, Ewloe 19/07/17 – 26/07/17 B5125 Vehicle Crossing Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 8 Days JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 19/07/17 – 26/07/17
Drury Lane, Drury 18/07/17 – 20/07/17 New Water Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/07/17 – 20/07/17
Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa 17/07/17 – 19/07/17 Water Maintance works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 17/07/17 – 19/07/17
Ffordd Y Bont, Pontybodkin 20/07/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 20/07/17
Welsh Road, Garden City 17/07/17 – 19/07/17 B5441 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 3 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 17/07/17 – 19/07/17
Moor Lane, Holway 18/07/17 – 20/07/17 Water Maintance works Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 18/07/17 – 20/07/17
School Lane, Greenfield 20/07/17 – 24/07/17 Renew Box Cover and Frame Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 5 Days Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 20/07/17 – 24/07/17
Village Road, Trelogan 20/07/17 – 24/07/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Way 5 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 20/07/17 – 24/07/17
Alexandra Road, Mold 17/07/17 – 21/07/17 Traffic Management Trial One Way System 5 Days Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 17/07/17 – 21/07/17
Victoria Road, Mold 17/07/17 – 21/07/17 Traffic Management Trial One Way System 5 Days Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 17/07/17 – 21/07/17
Denbigh Road, nannerch 17/07/17 – 19/07/17 A541 Fence repairs Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 3 Days Rent a Pump Services 01244 544961 17/07/17 – 19/07/17
Corwen Road, Pontblyddyn 25/07/17 A5104 Tree Cutting Works Stop and Go 1 Day Scottish Power 0151 609 2662 25/07/17
O/S 15 Ffordd Y Bont, Pontybodkin, Mold, CH7 4TS Safe access to carriageway box to restore customer service
The Lodge, Corwen Road, Pontblyddyn, Mold, CH7 4HR 25/07/2017 – 25/07/2017 Tree Cutting Works Traffic Lights 1 Day Amey 0800521660 25/07/2017 – 25/07/2017
24 sets of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week Lower Aston Hall Lane closed for approximately six weeks">

Latest News