21% rise in Childline counselling sessions about exam results

There’s been a 21% rise in Childline counselling sessions with young people who are worried about exam results in the last 2 years.

Overall there were 1,133 counselling sessions for young people concerned about exam results in 2016/17.

The rise was particularly dramatic among 16-18 year olds – with Childline counselling sessions up 68% over the last 2 years.

More than a quarter of all counselling sessions took place in August, when GCSE and A-Level results are released.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive, said:

We’d encourage young people not to be disheartened if they don’t get the results they hoped for. It’s important they remember that they have options and that talking to a friend or trusted adult can really help them see this clearly. Childline is also here 24/7 to listen to any young person worried about their results and needing confidential support and advice.

Advice for parents and carers

Many young people worry about how their parents or carers will react to their exam results, and feel anxious or depressed about the pressure to acheive top grades.

But there are things you can do to help:

try not to put pressure on your children to gain certain grades

your child may find it hard to talk to you about their results so be patient and supportive until they feel ready to open up

encourage your child to take their time to think about what they want to do next. There’s no need to rush into a decision straightaway

help them think about their choices by writing down a list of pros and cons for each of their options.

Coleg Cambria are hosting Results and Advice Days across all sites to coincide with school pupils receiving their GCSE results.

The events will be held across all Cambria sites; Deeside, Yale, Bersham Road, Northop and Llysfasi today, 24th August 10am – 6pm and Friday 25th August 10am – 3pm.

Staff will be on hand to provide advice and guidance to those picking up results including those who didn’t get the grades they were hoping for or any students who wish to swap courses.

Results and Advice Days also bring the opportunity for students who haven’t yet applied to enrol on courses starting this September.

Those students who get the results they need for the course they’ve enrolled on are encouraged to confirm their place online at www.cambria.ac.uk