17 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

January 16th, 2017 News, Transport

Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
Nr St Josephs Villa, Monastery Road, Pantasaph 17/01/17 Reset Frame & Cover Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 17/01/17
London Road, Trelawnyd 18/01/17 – 23/01/17 BT Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 5 Days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 18/01/17 – 23/01/17
Welsh Road, DIP 09/01/17 – 03/04/17 B5441 Footway reconstruction with associated works Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way 10 Days Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
Village Road, Tre Mostyn 03/01/17 – 03/02/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 1 Month Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/01/17 – 03/02/17
Sydney Street, Flint 05/01/17 – 19/01/17 Sewer Connection Road Closure 2 Weeks Amberon Ltd 01978820088 05/01/17 – 19/01/17
Powell Road, Buckley 03/01/17 – 10/02/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 5 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 10/02/17
Bryn Road, Connahs Quay 03/01/17 – 27/02/17 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 8 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
Bryn Garmon, Mold 03/01/17 – 13/03/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 10 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
Gladstone Way, Hawarden 03/01/17 – 29/03/17 A550 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 12 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
Chester Road, Flint 05/01/17 – 19/01/17 A548 Sewer Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 2 Weeks Amberon Ltd 01978820088 05/01/17 – 19/01/17
Glanrafon Road, Mold 10/01/17 – 16/01/17 Gas connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 7 Days J Murphy and Sons Ltd – 01543 437110 10/01/17 – 16/01/17
Liverpool Road, Buckley 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 B5127 Highway Improvement Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 6 weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Alltami Road, Alltami 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 Highway Improvement Works Road Closure 6 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
SOUTH EAST OF TY-DRAW, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD, Brynford 16/01/17 – 27/01/17 Excavation Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 11 days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
O/S Brynffynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr 16/01/17 – 27/01/17 Trial Holes Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 11 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
SOUTH WEST OF CATTLE GRID, B5121 BERTHEN LANE TO GROESFFORDD JCT, Lixwm, Flintshire 16/01/2017 – 27/01/2017 EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLE Traffic Lights 10 days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/2017 – 27/01/2017
AT CROSSROADS WITH B5121 BERTHEN LANE, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD, Brynford, Flintshire 16/01/17 – 27/01/2017 EXCAVATE Trail Hole Traffic Lights 10 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/2017
OUTSIDE 128 FFORD YR WYDDGRUG ACROSS CARRIAGEWAY TO OPPOSITE 128 , CONNAHS QUAY DEESIDE WALES CH5 4QW, MOLD RD 16/01/17 -18/01/17 Laying duct and erecting Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 2 days Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 16/01/17 -18/01/17

Resurfacing works Jan 2017

Resurfacing works near to the Welsh border on the M56/A494 A5117 and A550 will be carried out from the end of January.

The works will take place overnight between 8pm and 5am (7am at weekends) and anticipated to last around 7 weeks.

A start date of week commencing Monday 23rd January 2017 is proposed for the works.

Full overnight carriageway closures are proposed to enable the works to be carried out safely.

