17 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

If you see anything travel or traffic related give us a nudge…
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|Nr St Josephs Villa, Monastery Road, Pantasaph
|17/01/17
|Reset Frame & Cover
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 17/01/17
|London Road, Trelawnyd
|18/01/17 – 23/01/17
|BT Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|5 Days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 18/01/17 – 23/01/17
|Welsh Road, DIP
|09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|B5441
|Footway reconstruction with associated works
|Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way
|10 Days
|Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|Village Road, Tre Mostyn
|03/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|1 Month
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Sydney Street, Flint
|05/01/17 – 19/01/17
|Sewer Connection
|Road Closure
|2 Weeks
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 05/01/17 – 19/01/17
|Powell Road, Buckley
|03/01/17 – 10/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|5 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 10/02/17
|Bryn Road, Connahs Quay
|03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|8 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Bryn Garmon, Mold
|03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|10 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Gladstone Way, Hawarden
|03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|A550
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|12 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|Chester Road, Flint
|05/01/17 – 19/01/17
|A548
|Sewer Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|2 Weeks
|Amberon Ltd 01978820088 05/01/17 – 19/01/17
|Glanrafon Road, Mold
|10/01/17 – 16/01/17
|Gas connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|7 Days
|J Murphy and Sons Ltd – 01543 437110 10/01/17 – 16/01/17
|Liverpool Road, Buckley
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|B5127
|Highway Improvement Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|6 weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Alltami Road, Alltami
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Highway Improvement Works
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|SOUTH EAST OF TY-DRAW, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD, Brynford
|16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Excavation
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|11 days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|O/S Brynffynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr
|16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Trial Holes
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|11 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|SOUTH WEST OF CATTLE GRID, B5121 BERTHEN LANE TO GROESFFORDD JCT, Lixwm, Flintshire
|16/01/2017 – 27/01/2017
|EXCAVATE TRIAL HOLE
|Traffic Lights
|10 days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/2017 – 27/01/2017
|AT CROSSROADS WITH B5121 BERTHEN LANE, B5121 BRYNFORD CROSSROADS TO GROESFFORDD, Brynford, Flintshire
|16/01/17 – 27/01/2017
|EXCAVATE Trail Hole
|Traffic Lights
|10 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/2017
|OUTSIDE 128 FFORD YR WYDDGRUG ACROSS CARRIAGEWAY TO OPPOSITE 128 , CONNAHS QUAY DEESIDE WALES CH5 4QW, MOLD RD
|16/01/17 -18/01/17
|Laying duct and erecting
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|2 days
|Gallagher Construction (Northern) Ltd 07717765471 16/01/17 -18/01/17