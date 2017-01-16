17 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

Resurfacing works Jan 2017

Resurfacing works near to the Welsh border on the M56/A494 A5117 and A550 will be carried out from the end of January.

The works will take place overnight between 8pm and 5am (7am at weekends) and anticipated to last around 7 weeks.

A start date of week commencing Monday 23rd January 2017 is proposed for the works.

Full overnight carriageway closures are proposed to enable the works to be carried out safely.