Flintshire based Ukip AM Michelle Brown resigns from party slamming it a “sexist, self-interested Gentlemen’s club”

A Flintshire Assembly Member who once described MP Chuka Umunna as “a f**king coconut” has resigned from Ukip due to it becoming too right wing.

Michelle Brown who has an office on Shotton High Street says she has left the party after its unelected leaders had welcomed Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, into the “fold” against the wishes of Ukip’s National Executive Committee. (NEC)

Yaxley-Lennon, a far-right activist, is serving as a political adviser to Ukip leader Gerard Batten.

Ms Brown slammed the party leaders in her resignations letter, she said:

“Since the sight of Neil Hamilton, the unelected leader of UKIP Wales, standing with Gerrard Batten, the unelected national leader of UKIP, encouraging the odious Tommy Robinson into the UKIP fold against the wishes of the elected NEC, and the press release from Gareth Bennett enthusiastically endorsing Robinson’s membership application.

I feared the voice of reason was fading in UKIP and the day may arrive when the party would become an organisation I could no longer stomach.”

Ms Brown continued

“UKIP used to be the party of the forgotten and it was, of course, the party of Brexit, but at the most crucial time for Brexit, when UKIP should have been holding Westminster to account for trying to thwart the referendum result, the party has been instead discussing individual politicians’ pet projects such as attacking Islam and abolishing the Welsh Assembly.”

Michelle Brown’s decision leaves just three Ukip AMs in the assembly – the minimum number needed to form an official group.

According to BBC Wales, Michelle Brown had not voted in nine out of 17 plenary sessions this year.

Neil Hamilton, leader of Ukip Wales, said: “It seems she has jumped ship to avoid facing censure from the Group for her clear lack of commitment to her party and her constituents.”

Mr Bennett said: “This comes as no surprise as Michelle has been on the periphery of the Ukip group for some time, and has largely excluded herself from the group’s business.”

Boys Club

Ms Brown also says the Ukip assembly group has not met since last September and there is “no democracy, or communication from the group leader.”

“I can safely say that Gareth (Bennett – Leader of Ukip in the National Assembly for Wales) hasn’t tried to have a conversation with me since last August, just after he became group leader.

He made no effort to keep Caroline Jones in the group and was a key player in Mandy Jones’s exclusion from it.

The group does not function as a group but as a boys’ club – it is not by chance that the group no longer has any female members. It does nothing that is in the wider interest of party members or Welsh residents and seems to serve only to further the interests of certain group members.”

“I will not be tarred with the UKIP Group’s self-inflicted image as a sexist, self-interested ‘Gentlemen’s club’.” She added

Michelle Brown was elected to National Assembly for Wales for North Wales in the 2016 election.

In July 2017, a recording of a telephone conversation emerged, in which Brown was heard describing the MP for Streatham, Chuka Umunna, as a “f**king coconut.”

The call was recorded in May 2016 to her then senior adviser Nigel Williams, whom she sacked later that month.

Brown said her language was “inappropriate” and apologised, although also stating that she “was using language that friends and colleagues often do when chatting to each other.”

Brown grew up in Mostyn and was educated at St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School, Flint, she graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Law and a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Staffordshire University.

She will remain an AM as an independent.