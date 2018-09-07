British Airways data breach – how to protect yourself

British Airways has warned customers that card payments on its website and app were compromised after a data breach.

The airline’s management has apologised for what it says was a sophisticated breach of the firm’s security systems and has promised compensation.

BA said it was investigating “as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from our website and our mobile app” the stolen data did not include travel or passport details the airline has confirmed.

Personal and financial details of BA customers who made bookings from the Airline’s website and app between 10.58pm on August 21 and 9.45pm on September 5 has been compromised the company said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say:

“The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally. We have notified the police and relevant authorities.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers’ data very seriously.”

Specialist officers from the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) are managing the ongoing investigation and are on site working with BA to gain a better understanding of the incident.

An NCA spokesperson said:

“Our investigations into these types of incidents are often complex and take some time before the full details can be established.

We know that ’opportunist’ criminals often use incidents like this to conduct secondary fraud attacks. Anyone who thinks they may be affected should remain vigilant of potential fraudsters seeking access to personal details. Any suspicious activity should be reported to Action Fraud via http://www.actionfraud.police.uk”

Here is what Action Fraud say to do if you think you have been affected.

British Airways have said on a statement on its website that the stolen data did not include travel or passport details.

How to protect yourself