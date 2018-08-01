Never-seen-before stunt promotes Wales Rally GB and adventure sports in north Wales

Wales Rally GB, Dayinsure, Zip World and Slate Mountain joined forces to produce the sensational Skydriver viral video promoting the UK’s forthcoming round of the FIA World Rally Championship based in Deeside.

Filming for the ‘mind-boggling’ stunt took place at the Llechwedd Slate Caverns visitor attraction – an award-winning adventure sports and heritage destination which for the very first time will be hosting two speed tests on the Friday of this year’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB which begins on October 4.

Located in Snowdonia just to the north of Blaenau Ffestiniog, the venue also is home to Zip World Titan, the largest zip zone in Europe.

Without giving the game away, both Slate Mountain and Zip World feature strongly in the Skydriver video.

Edited for social media audiences, the 90-second video stars Matt Edwards, who is currently leading the Prestone MSA British Rally Championship, plus a brief cameo appearance from Elfyn Evans who won last year’s Wales Rally GB to become the first, and only Welsh driver to win a round of the FIA World Rally Championship.

“To promote the thriving adventure sports destinations in north Wales which, of course, includes the World Championship rally, our original thoughts were to put some of the top drivers down the zip wire… but, together with those at Zip World and our title partners at Dayinsure, we all got a bit carried away,” admitted Ben Taylor, Managing Director of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

The October 4-7 Rally will once again be based at the Deeside service park and following the introduction of new law allowing motor sport on public highways, the event will use closed public roads for the first time in Britain say organisers.

It means round 11 of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship will culminate in a ‘stunning shootout’ – around the Tarmac of the Great Orme and the streets of Llandudno in front of thousands of spectators.

