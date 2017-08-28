£100,000 council boost for bus route improvement work on Deeside

A £100,000 boost for bus travel in Deeside has been welcomed by an AM.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant spoke as it was announced that Flintshire Council will receive the money for improvements to bus travel along the B5129 in Deeside.

The project is one of six across receiving a total of £2.8m from the Welsh Government’s Local Transport Network Fund.

The Flintshire project intends to improve infrastructure to enable buses to move along the B5129 strategic corridor west of Connah’s Quay more easily.

The Deeside Quality Partnership Scheme will be developed in a bid to increase the number of passengers by cutting delays, improving journey reliability and making bus travel more accessible.

Improvements to facilities for pedestrians and cyclists will also be made along the route.

In future it is hoped to have more frequent buses and the scheme fit in with the wider aspirations of the North Wales Metro.

The funds will be made available immediately to the local authorities. Carl Sargeant said:

“Congratulations to Flintshire Council in successfully bidding for funding for this project. It’s

good to see the Welsh Government investing in infrastructure to free up the movement of

buses and increase passenger numbers.

“I hope the project is successful because connecting communities and improving access to

jobs and services along the B5129 will make a real difference to a lot of people locally.”