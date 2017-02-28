Over 100 police officers from Cheshire in drug dealer dawn raids

Picture: @cheshirepolice

Twelve people have been arrested this morning following a series of dawn raids by Cheshire police.

More than 100 officers from the Cheshire force led the operation which focused on individuals based outside the county who are suspected of supplying illegal drugs in Cheshire.

Ten addresses were raided by police, nine in Liverpool and one in St Helens and Hampshire.

The eight men and two women have all been arrested on suspicion of Class A drugs offences – they are currently all in police custody helping officers with their enquiries.

The operation was also supported by officers from TITAN, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Giles Pierce, who is in charge of the operation, said:

The action taken today as part of Operation Impact is the culmination of an eight month investigation into the supply of Class A drugs from Liverpool into Cheshire. The strike phase this morning is the result of months of hard work and evidence and intelligence gathering by a dedicated team of officers focusing on a number of people suspected of being involved in this type of crime. We have seen first-hand how illegal drugs can ruin lives and devastate communities and residents should not have to live in fear or intimidation of this sort of illegal activity taking place in their neighbourhoods.

Specialist officers were deployed to gain entry to the properties and officers, who are experts in search techniques, are now carrying out detailed inspections of all the addresses.

The warrants were executed following a dawn briefing during which Assistant Chief Constable Darren Martland acknowledged the work undertaken as part of the operation and reinforced the Constabulary’s commitment to tackling organised crime.

Assistant Chief Constable Martland said: