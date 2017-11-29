Inspectors think he may have chewed his own foot off

10 year dog ban for Deeside man after his Jack Russell’s “horrendous” leg injury was left untreated

A Deeside man has been banned from keeping dogs for 10 years after his Jack Russell Terrier was found with a “horrendous” leg injury.

Peter Neville Tellet, 58 from East Green, Sealand, Deeside, appeared at Mold Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty for causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate veterinary attention to his dog’s foot – named Spongebob – for a problem with his leg.

RSPCA inspector Fred Armstrong was “completely shocked” when he visited Tellet’s house and saw Spongebob with his leg missing.

“It was not known what had happened to him,” he said. “The injury was infected and must have been so painful for him.

“I was so shocked – it is not everyday you see a dog with their leg missing in this way.

He would have been in agony. We don’t know what had happened – but it was suggested that he may have an issue with his foot and then chewed it off.

That would have been horrendous.”

Spongebob was signed over to the RSPCA and following extensive treatment has improved significantly.

Inspector Armstrong added: “Spongebob has received a lot of treatment over the past few months and his leg was also amputated higher up on the leg due to the infection.

“But we are delighted to say that he is doing really well has now found a forever home.”

Magistrates banned Tellet from keeping dogs for 10 years.

He was given a 12-week community order, electronically tagged between 7pm-7am and was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £85 surcharge.