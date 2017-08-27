10 man Nomads sunk by the Seasiders

Connah’s Quay Nomads succumbed to their first loss of the JD Welsh Premier League season at Llandudno on Saturday afternoon. A Toby Jones goal in the 70th minute was enough to give the hosts a 1-0 victory.

Nomads lose 100% record start at Llandudno

Mike Pearson shown a red card with 20 minutes played

Toby Jones’ solitary strike gave the hosts the win

The Bakare brothers make their Nomads debuts

The game was billed as one of the biggest of the weekend’s JD Welsh Premier League action as The Nomads and Llandudno both came into the game with 100% starts.

Whilst Llandudno had beaten Carmarthen and Aberystwyth, The Nomads had scored seven goals in total with wins against Prestatyn and Carmarthen.

After such a successful start to the season, Andy Morrison named an unchanged lineup but included new signings Michael and Matthias Bakare on the bench.

The game started with an even pace as both sides sought to make an early impression at the Giant Hospitality Stadium. The Nomads won three corners within the first five minutes, but failed to create anything from the set pieces.

Llandudno utilised their pace to get at The Nomads’ end, with James Joyce making a good run down the left wing in the seventh minute only for the ball to go out for a Nomads goal kick.

Both sides created chances but without asking questions of goalkeepers Roberts and Danby. Mike Pearson and Matty Owen linked up allowing Owen to send a lob effort over the Llandudno goal.

The game’s momentum shifted in the 22nd minute, when Mike Pearson was shown a straight red card for a foul on Toby Jones from which a penalty was awarded.

Sam Hart stepped up to take the kick but sent his effort wide, scuppering a chance to send his side ahead and retaining a now 10-men Nomads’ clean sheet.

Boosted by their one man advantage, Llandudno made a number of attacking moves on the Nomads’ end for the remainder of the first half, but most failed to challenge John Danby in goal.

Andy Morrison made an early change in the wake of Pearson’s red card, replacing Matty Owen with forward Michael Bakare who came on to make his debut for The Nomads.

Bakare immediately got involved, making a run down the left wing and sending a cross into the Llandudno area which was collected by Roberts.

The first half came to an end with the scoreline still 0-0, which was a credit to The Nomads’ adaptive ability after losing defender Pearson against against a confident and offensive Llandudno outfit.

The second half saw Nomads start brightly with Bakare making a run towards goal, being tackled before he could get a shot away. Ryan Wignall made a number of tricky runs allowing him to cross into the Llandudno area as The Nomads searched for a breakthrough.

Llandudno then went close to finding the opener when Marc Williams was denied at point blanc range by a left footed save from Danby. Following the chance, Williams was substituted due to injury with Ilesanmi taking his place.

The Nomads’ striker, Wilde replied to that close chance with an opportunity of his own when, from near the goal line, he shot towards the top right corner of the net only for Dave Roberts to palm the ball off the crossbar.

Llandudno’s Toby Jones then found his side’s crucial goal in the 70th minute, taking advantage of a mistimed header from Horan, rounding an off-his-line Danby and send the home side ahead.

Minutes later Jones nearly doubled Llandudno’s lead, sending a powerful effort from 10 yards out with Danby saving well. The Nomads made their second substitution of the game replacing Jay Owen with Jake Phillips, whose long throw-ins were used to try and create a chance in the Llandudno end.

In the 79th minute The Nomads were awarded a free kick close to the Llandudno area, but Bakare’s effort went straight to the keeper.

A final Nomads substitution gave Matthias Bakare his club debut replacing Ryan Wignall. Michael Bakare nearly sent Wilde through on goal in the 90th minute, but his pass was blocked at the last second to the agony of the travelling Nomads support.

After a period of five minutes’ injury time referee Bryn Markham-Jones signalled full time to bring an end to Nomads’ 100% start to the season.

The Nomads will move to show their bouncebackability in different settings next week, as they travel to Scottish Championship side, Dumbarton for the Club’s inaugural involvement in the Irn Bru Cup.

The second round fixture kicks off at 2:30pm on Saturday 2 September at Dumbarton’s YOUR Radio 103FM Stadium.