Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
A494 A494 Wb Onslip to A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire
10 March — 15 March
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: A494 Deeside Park Interchange Westbound off-slip
Works description: Carriageway surfacing. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion B – No access to Deeside Park from M56 . Traffic to stay on the A494 and head towards Queensferry off-slip WB, 5th exit to re-join A494 Eastbound & leave at next junction at D.P. Interchange. Diversion A – No access to Deeside Park from M53 . Traffic diverted to the link road to join A494, then head towards Queensferry off-slip Westbound and take 5th exit to re-join A494 EB & leave next junction at D.P. Interchange.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
A494 Ruthin Road, Loggerheads, Mold, Denbighshire
11 March — 11 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: A494, Outside the entrance to the Colomendy Outdoor Activity Centre, Loggerheads
Works description: Removal of existing flashing amber warning signs (accompanying triangular warning signs and posts to remain) and removal of existing push button control and associated feeder pillar
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
A5119 Raikes Lane Junction to Bryn Yr Haul Junction, Mold, Flintshire
09 March — 11 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Laurels
Works description: MOLD 706723 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on C/W in
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
09 March — 13 March
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip
Works description: Installation of Cable and Sign Network – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494 Ewloe and return on the Westbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire
10 March — 12 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ISOLATING SUPPLY TO NO. 76. STATION ROADAT MAIN IN FOOTPATH O/S GARAGE OPPPOSITE
Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
09 March — 12 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAYING MAINS AND SERVICES TO 4 PLOTS @NO. 90 MAIN ROAD FROM MAIN O/S IN CARRIAGEWAY
Works description: LAYING NEW MAINS AND SERVICES – 4M PUBLIC 56M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000296520
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
10 March — 16 March
Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 90
Works description: Excavate mains joint bay in tarmac footway for new supply to site
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Killins Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
09 March — 09 March
Delays likely – Road closure
Works location: FROM ENTRANCE TO HILBRE TO APPROX 40M SW ON KILLINS LANE SHOTTON CLYWD CH5 1HS
Works description: ACCESS REQUIRED TO OPENREACH OVERHEAD STRUCTURE TO RESTORE SERVICE. WORK BEING CARRIED OUT ON EXISTING BT PLANT UNDER ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN 0930 AND 1530.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire
10 March — 12 March
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works location: A494 eastbound Sealand Road Junction to Shotwick
Works description: Lane 1 closure starting under dragons bridge, splitter required for Deeside park. Lane 1 closure to continue along exit slip markings this becoming total closure of the exit to the A550. Traffic diverted to A540 Parkgate Road, turn left to Two Mills lights, end of diversion.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
10 March — 12 March
Delays possible – Lane closure
Works location: A494 westbound Sealand Road Junction to Shotwick
Works description: Lane 1 closure starting under dragons bridge, splitter required for Deeside park. Lane 1 closure to continue along exit slip markings this becoming total closure of the exit to the A550. Traffic diverted to A540 Parkgate Road, turn left to Two Mills lights, end of diversion.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5125 B5125 Meadowside to St Davids Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire
10 March — 11 March
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JASMINE COTTAGE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 March — 13 March
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION TO SPRING STREET, HIGH STREET,
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
11 March — 13 March
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE THE CROFT, CHAMBERS LANE, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crossways, Penymynydd, Flintshire
09 March — 20 March
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF CROSSWAYS
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY 5M TRENCH AND LARGE JOINTBAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
09 March — 17 April
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE
Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER ANY SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hawarden Road, Penyffordd, Flintshire
09 March — 20 March
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION OF CROSSWAYS
Works description: EXCAVATE 8M IN CARRIAGEWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
London Road, Soughton, Flintshire
10 March — 10 March
Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: ADJACENT TO 1
Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORKS
Responsibility for works: MANWEB
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY030MW71904PANT-12
A55
Essential resurfacing work on the A55 westbound between Broughton and Ewloe is taking place until the end of March.
The westbound carriageway between Junction 36 Warren Interchange and Junction 34 Ewloe will be closed this weekend.
The work consists of four weekends of 24/7 working with a full A55 westbound closure from J36 Warren to J34 Ewloe diversions will be in place.
During the week there will be full overnight A55 westbound closure with diversions from 8pm to 6am.
Diversion routes are marked in blue on map below.