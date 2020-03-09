Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

Live roadworks and incidents map

The map below shows planned and in progress roadworks.

Use the search facility in the top right corner to find your area.

Green – minor incident Amber – moderate incident Red – severe incident

A494 A494 Wb Onslip to A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire 10 March — 15 March Delays likely – Road closure Works location: A494 Deeside Park Interchange Westbound off-slip Works description: Carriageway surfacing. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion B – No access to Deeside Park from M56 . Traffic to stay on the A494 and head towards Queensferry off-slip WB, 5th exit to re-join A494 Eastbound & leave at next junction at D.P. Interchange. Diversion A – No access to Deeside Park from M53 . Traffic diverted to the link road to join A494, then head towards Queensferry off-slip Westbound and take 5th exit to re-join A494 EB & leave next junction at D.P. Interchange. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 Ruthin Road, Loggerheads, Mold, Denbighshire 11 March — 11 March Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: A494, Outside the entrance to the Colomendy Outdoor Activity Centre, Loggerheads Works description: Removal of existing flashing amber warning signs (accompanying triangular warning signs and posts to remain) and removal of existing push button control and associated feeder pillar Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

A5119 Raikes Lane Junction to Bryn Yr Haul Junction, Mold, Flintshire 09 March — 11 March Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: O/S The Laurels Works description: MOLD 706723 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on C/W in Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start

A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire 09 March — 13 March Delays likely – Road closure Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip Works description: Installation of Cable and Sign Network – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494 Ewloe and return on the Westbound Carriageway Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire 10 March — 12 March Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: ISOLATING SUPPLY TO NO. 76. STATION ROADAT MAIN IN FOOTPATH O/S GARAGE OPPPOSITE Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start

B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire 10 March — 12 March Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: ISOLATING SUPPLY TO NO. 76. STATION ROADAT MAIN IN FOOTPATH O/S GARAGE OPPPOSITE… Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC… Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Advanced planning

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 09 March — 12 March Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: LAYING MAINS AND SERVICES TO 4 PLOTS @NO. 90 MAIN ROAD FROM MAIN O/S IN CARRIAGEWAY Works description: LAYING NEW MAINS AND SERVICES – 4M PUBLIC 56M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253005000296520

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 09 March — 12 March Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: LAYING MAINS AND SERVICES TO 4 PLOTS @NO. 90 MAIN ROAD FROM MAIN O/S IN CARRIAGEWAY… Works description: LAYING NEW MAINS AND SERVICES – 4M PUBLIC 56M PRIVATE… Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Advanced planning

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 10 March — 16 March Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 90 Works description: Excavate mains joint bay in tarmac footway for new supply to site Responsibility for works: MANWEB Current status: Planned work about to start

Killins Lane, Shotton, Flintshire 09 March — 09 March Delays likely – Road closure Works location: FROM ENTRANCE TO HILBRE TO APPROX 40M SW ON KILLINS LANE SHOTTON CLYWD CH5 1HS Works description: ACCESS REQUIRED TO OPENREACH OVERHEAD STRUCTURE TO RESTORE SERVICE. WORK BEING CARRIED OUT ON EXISTING BT PLANT UNDER ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN 0930 AND 1530. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire 10 March — 12 March Delays possible – Lane closure Works location: A494 eastbound Sealand Road Junction to Shotwick Works description: Lane 1 closure starting under dragons bridge, splitter required for Deeside park. Lane 1 closure to continue along exit slip markings this becoming total closure of the exit to the A550. Traffic diverted to A540 Parkgate Road, turn left to Two Mills lights, end of diversion. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire 10 March — 12 March Delays possible – Lane closure Works location: A494 westbound Sealand Road Junction to Shotwick Works description: Lane 1 closure starting under dragons bridge, splitter required for Deeside park. Lane 1 closure to continue along exit slip markings this becoming total closure of the exit to the A550. Traffic diverted to A540 Parkgate Road, turn left to Two Mills lights, end of diversion. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

B5125 B5125 Meadowside to St Davids Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire 10 March — 11 March Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works location: JASMINE COTTAGE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 11 March — 13 March Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION TO SPRING STREET, HIGH STREET, Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244816885

Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 11 March — 13 March Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE THE CROFT, CHAMBERS LANE, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start

Crossways, Penymynydd, Flintshire 09 March — 20 March Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JUNCTION OF CROSSWAYS Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY 5M TRENCH AND LARGE JOINTBAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION Responsibility for works: MANWEB Current status: Planned work about to start

Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire 09 March — 17 April Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER ANY SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start

Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire 09 March — 17 April Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE… Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TR… Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Advanced planning

Hawarden Road, Penyffordd, Flintshire 09 March — 20 March Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JUNCTION OF CROSSWAYS Works description: EXCAVATE 8M IN CARRIAGEWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION Responsibility for works: MANWEB Current status: Planned work about to start