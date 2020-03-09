News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

Published: Monday, Mar 9th, 2020
Share:

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

Live roadworks and incidents map

The map below shows planned and in progress roadworks. 

Use the search facility in the top right corner to find your area.

roadworks-minorGreen – minor incident roadworks-moderateAmber – moderate incident roadworks-severeRed – severe incident

A494 A494 Wb Onslip to A548 Dip, Sealand, Flintshire

10 March — 15 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A494 Deeside Park Interchange Westbound off-slip

Works description: Carriageway surfacing. Overnight works between 19:30hrs and 06:00hrs. Diversion B – No access to Deeside Park from M56 . Traffic to stay on the A494 and head towards Queensferry off-slip WB, 5th exit to re-join A494 Eastbound & leave at next junction at D.P. Interchange. Diversion A – No access to Deeside Park from M53 . Traffic diverted to the link road to join A494, then head towards Queensferry off-slip Westbound and take 5th exit to re-join A494 EB & leave next junction at D.P. Interchange.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 Ruthin Road, Loggerheads, Mold, Denbighshire

11 March — 11 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: A494, Outside the entrance to the Colomendy Outdoor Activity Centre, Loggerheads

Works description: Removal of existing flashing amber warning signs (accompanying triangular warning signs and posts to remain) and removal of existing push button control and associated feeder pillar

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

A5119 Raikes Lane Junction to Bryn Yr Haul Junction, Mold, Flintshire

09 March — 11 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Laurels

Works description: MOLD 706723 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on C/W in

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire

09 March — 13 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip

Works description: Installation of Cable and Sign Network – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494 Ewloe and return on the Westbound Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire

10 March — 12 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ISOLATING SUPPLY TO NO. 76. STATION ROADAT MAIN IN FOOTPATH O/S GARAGE OPPPOSITE

Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5441 Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire

10 March — 12 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ISOLATING SUPPLY TO NO. 76. STATION ROADAT MAIN IN FOOTPATH O/S GARAGE OPPPOSITE…

Works description: ISOLATING SERVICE – 1M PUBLIC…

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire

09 March — 12 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAYING MAINS AND SERVICES TO 4 PLOTS @NO. 90 MAIN ROAD FROM MAIN O/S IN CARRIAGEWAY

Works description: LAYING NEW MAINS AND SERVICES – 4M PUBLIC 56M PRIVATE

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XY253005000296520

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire

09 March — 12 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAYING MAINS AND SERVICES TO 4 PLOTS @NO. 90 MAIN ROAD FROM MAIN O/S IN CARRIAGEWAY…

Works description: LAYING NEW MAINS AND SERVICES – 4M PUBLIC 56M PRIVATE…

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire

10 March — 16 March

Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 90

Works description: Excavate mains joint bay in tarmac footway for new supply to site

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Killins Lane, Shotton, Flintshire

09 March — 09 March

Delays likely – Road closure

Works location: FROM ENTRANCE TO HILBRE TO APPROX 40M SW ON KILLINS LANE SHOTTON CLYWD CH5 1HS

Works description: ACCESS REQUIRED TO OPENREACH OVERHEAD STRUCTURE TO RESTORE SERVICE. WORK BEING CARRIED OUT ON EXISTING BT PLANT UNDER ROAD CLOSURE BETWEEN 0930 AND 1530.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire

10 March — 12 March

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works location: A494 eastbound Sealand Road Junction to Shotwick

Works description: Lane 1 closure starting under dragons bridge, splitter required for Deeside park. Lane 1 closure to continue along exit slip markings this becoming total closure of the exit to the A550. Traffic diverted to A540 Parkgate Road, turn left to Two Mills lights, end of diversion.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire

10 March — 12 March

Delays possible – Lane closure

Works location: A494 westbound Sealand Road Junction to Shotwick

Works description: Lane 1 closure starting under dragons bridge, splitter required for Deeside park. Lane 1 closure to continue along exit slip markings this becoming total closure of the exit to the A550. Traffic diverted to A540 Parkgate Road, turn left to Two Mills lights, end of diversion.

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5125 B5125 Meadowside to St Davids Roundabout, Ewloe, Flintshire

10 March — 11 March

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JASMINE COTTAGE, EWLOE, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire

11 March — 13 March

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION TO SPRING STREET, HIGH STREET,

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244816885

Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire

11 March — 13 March

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE THE CROFT, CHAMBERS LANE, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crossways, Penymynydd, Flintshire

09 March — 20 March

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF CROSSWAYS

Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY 5M TRENCH AND LARGE JOINTBAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire

09 March — 17 April

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE

Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER ANY SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES.

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire

09 March — 17 April

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE…

Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TR…

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Hawarden Road, Penyffordd, Flintshire

09 March — 20 March

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION OF CROSSWAYS

Works description: EXCAVATE 8M IN CARRIAGEWAY FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

London Road, Soughton, Flintshire

10 March — 10 March

Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: ADJACENT TO 1

Works description: OVERHEAD LINE WORKS

Responsibility for works: MANWEB

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: GY030MW71904PANT-12

A55

Essential resurfacing work on the A55 westbound between Broughton and Ewloe is taking place until the end of March.

The westbound carriageway between Junction 36 Warren Interchange and Junction 34 Ewloe will be closed this weekend.

The work consists of four weekends of 24/7 working with a full A55 westbound closure from J36 Warren to J34 Ewloe diversions will be in place.

During the week there will be full overnight A55 westbound closure with diversions from 8pm to 6am.

Diversion routes are marked in blue on map below. 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

New Police Intercept team seize ‘substantial’ quantity of drugs after stopping car in Flintshire

Organisations call on UK Government to introduce migration system that works for Wales

GP surgeries in Wales to receive personal protection equipment as they treat people with suspected Coronavirus

Section of A55 in Cheshire reopens after fuel spill

Two new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Wales – residents in the Pembrokeshire area

Prisoner right to vote plans unveiled by Welsh Government

NHS Wales launches online coronavirus symptoms checker

Police helicopter brought in to help search for offender after stolen van recovered near Flint

‘Republica’ set to headline M-Fest – Mold’s newest music festival


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn